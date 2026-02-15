Sanjay Manjrekar criticises India over handshake row

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar seen in a file photo. — AFP

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has criticised the defending champions over the recent "no-handshake" controversy involving Pakistan during the ACC Men’s Asia Cup, terming the gesture unnecessary and against the true spirit of the game.

The two Asian giants will face off in the T20 World Cup 2026 clash here on Sunday at the R Premadasa Stadium, with fans eagerly waiting to see whether the two captains shake hands.

Taking to the social media platform X, the former cricketer-turned-commentator expressed concern over what he termed an unbecoming trend that contradicts cricket’s long-standing traditions of sportsmanship.

“This ‘no shaking hands’ is such a silly thing that India has started. It’s unbecoming of a nation like ours. Either play properly within the spirit of the game or don’t play at all,” he wrote.

The absence of the customary post-match handshake has continued in recent encounters between the arch-rivals.

Players from both sides have avoided traditional interactions since their group-stage clash at the ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup in Dubai last year.

The issue first drew widespread attention during that fixture when Suryakumar Yadav did not greet Agha Salman at the toss.

After India sealed victory, Suryakumar and teammate Shivam Dube walked back to the pavilion immediately after scoring the winning runs, further fuelling debate.

India and Pakistan faced each other twice more in the tournament — in the Super Four stage and the final — but handshakes were again notably absent on both occasions.

Moreover, after defeating Pakistan in the final, the Men in Blue refrained from receiving the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, who serves as Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board and President of the Asian Cricket Council.

The practice has not been limited to senior men’s cricket.

Similar scenes were witnessed during their meeting at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, as well as in age-group and emerging competitions, including the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship and the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup.

In the recently concluded ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2026, India captain Ayush Mhatre and Pakistan skipper Farhan Yousaf also avoided shaking hands following their match, highlighting how the controversy has extended across different levels of international cricket.

The practice remained the same during the recently concluded match between Pakistan A and India A in the ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars Women’s 2026 on Sunday.