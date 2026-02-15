USA set 200-run target for Namibia in T20 World Cup clash

USA's Monank Patel plays a shot during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against Namibia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on February 15, 2026. — ICC

CHENNAI: The United States of America (USA) on Sunday set a daunting 200-run target for the Namibia in a must-win match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Opting to bat first, USA accumulated 199/4 in their 20 overs, courtesy of an 87-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

USA got off to a flamboyant start to their innings as their opening pair of Patel and Shayan Jahangir put together 68 runs in seven overs before Willem Myburgh gave Namibia a much-needed breakthrough by dismissing the latter, who walked back after scoring 22 off 18 deliveries.

Patel was then involved in a brief 21-run partnership for the second wicket with Saiteja Mukkamalla before Myburgh struck again to draw curtains on his anchoring knock. The USA captain scored 52 off 30 deliveries with the help of three sixes and as many fours.

USA then suffered another blow to their expedition in the next over when Mukkamalla fell victim to Gerhard Erasmus after a cautious 17 off 18 deliveries.

With the scoreboard reading 103/3 in 11.4 overs, Krishnamurthi and Milind Kumar took the reins of USA's innings and steered them to a formidable total with a vital 87-run partnership, which culminated with the latter's dismissal in the final over. Kumar made a handy contribution with a 20-ball 28.

Krishnamurthi, on the other hand, batted until the end and walked back after top-scoring with an unbeaten 68 off just 33 deliveries, studded with six sixes and four fours.

For Namibia, Myburgh and skipper Erasmus bagged two wickets each.

Playing XIs

USA: Monank Patel (c/wk), Shayan Jahangir, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shubham Ranjane, Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ehsan Adil and Saurabh Netravalkar.

Namibia: Jan Frylinck, Louren Steenkamp, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz and Max Heingo.