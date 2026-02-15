Pakistan win toss, elect to bowl first against India in high-voltage T20 World Cup clash

Fans waving Pakistani and Indian flags ahead of the high-voltage clash of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 between Pakistan and India at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on February 15, 2026. — AFP

Pakistan decided to bowl first after winning the toss against India in the high-voltage clash of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Sunday.

Both Pakistan and India have so far played two matches in the tournament, gaining four points each; however, the Indian side currently tops the points table courtesy of their net run rate, with Pakistan in the second spot.

Historically, the two teams have faced each other 16 times in the shortest, with India leading the head-to-head record with 13 wins, while Pakistan emerged victorious thrice.

The match will mark the first time both teams will be facing each other since last year's Asia Cup final, a tense event staged following military conflict between India and Pakistan that nearly escalated into a fully-fledged war between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

The latest meeting comes against the backdrop of a tumultuous fortnight in which Pakistan's boycott threat — later reversed — nearly blew a hole in the tournament's marquee fixture.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Khan(w), Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed and Usman Tariq.

India: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy and Jasprit Bumrah.