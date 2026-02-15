T20 World Cup: Indian captain again refuses to shake hands with Pakistani skipper

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha (left) and India's Suryakumar Yadav skip handshake at toss ahead of their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 15, 2026. — Screengrab/livestream

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav once again skipped a customary handshake with Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha as the arch-rivals met in a high-voltage clash at the T20 World Cup.

Ahead of the clash at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, the Indian skipper had asked people to wait for today's match — but he repeated his previous action.

In last year's Asia Cup, the two sides had met thrice, and Yadav refused to shake hands every time, a move which has prompted criticism from India as well.

The tensions were running high as the Asia Cup tournament was the first since the two nuclear neighbours went to war in May 2025, which eventually ended after mediation from the United States.



This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.