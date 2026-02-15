 
Geo News

T20 World Cup: Indian captain again refuses to shake hands with Pakistani skipper

Salman Agha, Suryakumar Yadav walk towards presenter without visible exchange between them

By
Web Desk
|

February 15, 2026

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha (left) and Indias Suryakumar Yadav skip handshake at toss ahead of their ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2026 match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 15, 2026. — Screengrab/livestream
Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha (left) and India's Suryakumar Yadav skip handshake at toss ahead of their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 15, 2026. — Screengrab/livestream

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav once again skipped a customary handshake with Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha as the arch-rivals met in a high-voltage clash at the T20 World Cup.

Ahead of the clash at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, the Indian skipper had asked people to wait for today's match — but he repeated his previous action.

In last year's Asia Cup, the two sides had met thrice, and Yadav refused to shake hands every time, a move which has prompted criticism from India as well.

The tensions were running high as the Asia Cup tournament was the first since the two nuclear neighbours went to war in May 2025, which eventually ended after mediation from the United States.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.

West Indies beat Nepal to qualify for T20 World Cup Super Eights
West Indies beat Nepal to qualify for T20 World Cup Super Eights
PCB chief Naqvi meets Pakistan team, conveys best wishes ahead of India match video
PCB chief Naqvi meets Pakistan team, conveys best wishes ahead of India match
Usman Tariq in focus as India 'copy' Pakistan spinner ahead of World Cup clash video
Usman Tariq in focus as India 'copy' Pakistan spinner ahead of World Cup clash
All set for Pakistan-India high-voltage clash at ICC Men's T20 World Cup
All set for Pakistan-India high-voltage clash at ICC Men's T20 World Cup
'Out of syllabus question': Suryakumar Yadav breaks silence on facing Usman Tariq
'Out of syllabus question': Suryakumar Yadav breaks silence on facing Usman Tariq
'Heartbreaking': Cricket fraternity urges urgent medical care for Imran Khan video
'Heartbreaking': Cricket fraternity urges urgent medical care for Imran Khan
T20 World Cup: Markram masterclass seals South Africa victory over New Zealand
T20 World Cup: Markram masterclass seals South Africa victory over New Zealand
T20 World Cup 2026: Geo Super to broadcast Pakistan vs India match live
T20 World Cup 2026: Geo Super to broadcast Pakistan vs India match live