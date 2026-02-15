 
'Difficult but not impossible': Fans react as India set 176-run target for Pakistan

Ishan Kishan leads India's batting charge with 77 runs off 40 deliveries

By
Web Desk
|

February 15, 2026

Indias Shivam Dube in action during their ICC Mens World Cup 2026 game against Pakistan at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, February 15, 2026. — Reuters
India's Shivam Dube in action during their ICC Men's World Cup 2026 game against Pakistan at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, February 15, 2026. — Reuters

Fans remained hopeful for Pakistan's chances after India set a 176-run target in their ICC Men's World Cup 2026 clash at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Sunday.

Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha struck early for his side when he dismissed Abhishek Sharma for a duck in the first over of the innings.

However, Ishan Kishan fought back with a quick fifty to bring his side back on track.

Saim Ayub provided the Green Shirts with a breakthrough in the ninth over, when he removed Kishan for 77 runs off 40 balls.

Pakistan strengthened their hold on the match after Saim claimed two consecutive wickets in the 15th over.

However, a late cameo from Shivam Dube (27) helped India post 175/7 on the scoreboard in their 20 overs.

While fans hope that the Green Shirt would overpower India in the game, several were critical of Shaheen Afridi, who conceded 31 runs in his two overs.

Others praised Saim and Usman Tariq for taking wickets at crucial stages and containing the flow of runs.


