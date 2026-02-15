 
Pakistan register new bowling record in T20 World Cup clash against India

Pakistan deploy six spinners — the most by any side in a men’s T20 World Cup — against India in blockbuster fixture

February 15, 2026

Pakistan players wait for a video review on a potential dismissal for Indias Suryakumar Yadav during their group match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on February 15, 2026. — Reuters
COLOMBO: Pakistan's men's cricket team set a new bowling record in their ICC Men's T20 World Cup clash against India at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

In the blockbuster fixture, played at a slow and turning surface of the R Premadasa Stadium, the 2009 champions utilised six spin options – Mohammad Nawaz, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq and captain Salman Ali Agha.

The six spinners used by Pakistan are the most by a team in a men's T20 World Cup innings and the joint-most by a full-member nation in the shortest format.

Consequently, Pakistan's stacked spin-bowling department delivered 18 overs against arch-rivals India, which went for 142 runs and yielded five dismissals.

Leading the spin-dominated bowling charge for Pakistan was Saim, who returned sensational bowling figures of 3/25 in his four overs, while mystery spinner Usman and skipper Agha chipped in with one scalp apiece.

On the contrary, the spin duo of Abrar and Shadab struggled evidently, conceding 38 runs in three overs and 17 in one, respectively.

Despite Pakistan's attempt to exploit the spin-friendly conditions here, defending champions India managed to accumulate a formidable total of 175/5 in their 20 overs, courtesy of opener Ishan Kishan.

Kishan led India's recovery after losing his opening partner Abhishek Sharma (zero) in the first over with a blazing 77 off 40 deliveries, studded with 10 fours and three sixes.

His efforts were backed by captain Suryakumar Yadav, who made an anchoring 32 off 29 deliveries with the help of three fours, while Tilak Varma (25) and Shivam Dube (27) made notable contributions.

