T20 World Cup: Abhishek Sharma's duck against Pakistan adds him to unwanted list

India's Abhishek Sharma stands in the statement during Asia Cup clash between India and Afghanistan in Dubai International Cricket Stadium, UAE. — Reuters/File

Indian left-handed opening batter Abhishek Sharma joined the list of unwanted batters after enduring a disappointing outing, falling for a four-ball duck during a high-voltage ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 clash against arch-rival Pakistan.

The top-ranked T20I batter, who bagged a duck in India's campaign opener against the United States of America (USA) before missing their subsequent group-stage fixture against Namibia due to illness, was slotted back into the playing XI for the high-octane clash.

Sharma, however, had a forgetful return as he perished for a four-ball duck, falling victim to Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha in the first over.

Consequently, he joined an unwanted list of Indian openers who bagged a duck against traditional rivals Pakistan in T20 World Cups, led by his head coach Gautam Gambhir, who suffered the outcome twice in the 2007 and 2012 editions.

The list also features India's World Cup-winning captain, Rohit Sharma, who was trapped lbw for a golden duck by left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi during the traditional rivals' meeting at the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Indian openers to bag a duck against Pakistan in T20 World Cups

Gautam Gambhir – zero (three) in 2007

Gautam Gambhir – zero (two) in 2012

Rohit Sharma – zero (one) in 2021

Abhishek Sharma – zero (four) in 2026.

Meanwhile, Pakistan suffered a 61-run defeat after accumulating only 114 before getting bowled out in 18 overs.

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha's decision to field first did not prove beneficial for the Green Shirts as the Men in Blue accumulated 175/7 in their 20 overs.