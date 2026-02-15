'Don't deserve this': Fans left dismayed after Pakistan fall to India again

Pakistan's Babar Azam walks off after being dismissed by India's Axar Patel in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, February 15, 2026. — Reuters

Fans erupted in criticism after Pakistan suffered a crushing defeat against India in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup showdown at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

Set a target of 176, the Green Shirts collapsed for 114 in 18 overs, with no significant contribution from their leading batters.

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha's decision to field first did not prove beneficial for the Green Shirts as the Men in Blue accumulated 175/7 in their 20 overs.

Several fans questioned whether senior players such as Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi and Shadab Khan deserved a place in the team, given their dismal performances on the big stage in recent games.



