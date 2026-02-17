Yuvraj Samra blasts 110 as Canada posts strong total against New Zealand

Canada's Yuvraj Samra celebrates after reaching his half-century during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 match against New Zealand here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai on February 17, 2026. — AFP

CHENNAI: Yuvraj Samra’s brilliant century guided Canada to a challenging total of 173-4 in 20 overs against New Zealand during their Group D encounter of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, on Tuesday.

Opting to bat first, Canada made a commanding start as openers Yuvraj Samra and captain Dilpreet Bajwa laid a solid foundation at the top of the order.

The pair stitched together a fluent opening partnership, with Samra taking charge early and dominating the scoring to guide Canada past the 50-run mark comfortably.

The duo accumulated runs steadily without taking unnecessary risks, keeping the scoreboard ticking while preserving wickets.

Samra brought up a well-crafted half-century as Canada maintained control during the powerplay and middle overs.

The breakthrough finally came in the 14th over when Bajwa was dismissed for a valuable 36 off 39 deliveries, including four boundaries, leaving Canada at 116-1.

Unfazed by the wicket, Samra continued his sublime form, gradually accelerating and putting pressure on New Zealand’s bowling attack.

The right-hander went on to register his maiden T20I century, anchoring the innings brilliantly.

He received useful support from Navneet Dhaliwal as the pair added important runs in the latter stages.

However, New Zealand struck again in the 18th over when Matt Henry removed Dhaliwal for a brisk 10 off seven balls, reducing Canada to 153-2 in 17.4 overs.

Nicholas Kirton was dismissed cheaply for two off three deliveries by Jimmy Neesham, while Jacob Duffy claimed the prized wicket of Samra in the final over.

The opener played a scintillating knock of 110 off 65 deliveries, smashing 11 fours.

Dilon Heyliger added late impetus with an unbeaten eight off three balls, including a six off his first delivery, while Harsh Thaker chipped in with a run-a-ball three to take Canada to a competitive total.