T20 WC: Australia eliminated as Zimbabwe reach Super Eight after Ireland washout

Zimbabwe go second in Group B with five points.

Washout sends Zimbabwe into Super Eight stage.

Ireland match abandoned due to persistent rain.

Zimbabwe have advanced to the Super Eight stage of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 after their Group D match against Ireland was abandoned due to persistent rain at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Continuous downpours left the outfield waterlogged, and the fixture was called off before the toss could take place.

The washout confirmed Zimbabwe’s progression to the next round while ending the Super Eight hopes of both Australia and Ireland. Despite having one remaining group match against Oman, Australia are now out of contention for a place in the next stage.

Ireland were also eliminated following the abandoned fixture, bringing their campaign to a premature end.

Placed third in the group with one win and two defeats, Australia would have needed a victory over Oman in their final match to move to four points — still short of Zimbabwe’s five points after their rain-affected clash with Ireland.





Meanwhile, Ireland concluded their campaign with one win, two defeats and one no result from four matches, finishing with three points.

It is pertinent to mention that Zimbabwe have been in impressive form throughout the tournament, winning their first two group-stage matches against Oman and Australia.

In their opener, the Chevrons restricted Oman to 103, comfortably chasing the target in 13.3 overs while losing just two wickets.

In their second match against Australia, Zimbabwe posted 169-2 in 20 overs, setting a target of 170. Australia fell short, being bowled out for 146 in 19.3 overs, handing Zimbabwe a 23-run victory.

For the unversed, Zimbabwe, led by Raza, will now face Sri Lanka in their final group-stage match on Thursday at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium.