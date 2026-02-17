Nepal wrap up T20 World Cup campaign with Scotland triumph

Nepal's Kushal Bhurtel plays a shot during ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 group-stage match against Scotland at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on February 17, 2026. — Facebook/@CricketAssociationOfNepalOfficial.CAN

Dipendra Singh Airee's unbeaten half-century, backed by a disciplined bowling display, powered Nepal to a historic seven-wicket victory over Scotland in the 33rd match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on Tuesday.

The victory marked the emerging Asian nation's first in 12 years and helped them conclude their maiden appearance on a winning note.

Set to chase a daunting 176-run target, Nepal struck the winning runs for the loss of just three wickets and four balls to spare.

Nepal got off to a flamboyant start to the pursuit as their opening pair of Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh yielded 74 runs in nine overs before both perished in quick succession.

Bhurtel, who was the core aggressor of the opening stand, made 43 off 35 deliveries, while Aasif contributed with a 27-ball 33, featuring two sixes.

Nepal suffered another setback to their run chase in the 14th over when their captain Rohit Paudel fell victim to Michael Leask after scoring a 14-ball 16.

Following the top-order collapse, Airee took the reins of Nepal's pursuit and eventually steered them over the line in the final over alongside Gulshan Jha, who made an unbeaten 24 off 17 deliveries.

Airee top-scored for Nepal with an unbeaten 50 off 23 deliveries, studded with four fours and three sixes.

Leask remained the solitary wicket-taker for Scotland, making three scalps for 30 runs in his four overs.

Put into bat first, Scotland managed to accumulate 170/7 in their 20 overs despite Nepal's late comeback with the ball, led by right-arm pacer Sompal Kami.

Scotland got off to a dominant start to their innings, with their opening pair of George Munsey and Jones putting together an 80-run partnership, which culminated with the former's dismissal off Paudel exactly at the halfway mark.

Munsey walked back after scoring a cautious 27 off 29 deliveries, which featured four fours.

Jones was then involved in a crucial 52-run partnership for the second wicket with Brandon McMullen before both fell victim to Kami in the 16th over.

Michael Jones remained the top-scorer for Scotland with an anchoring 71 off 45 deliveries, laced with eight fours and three sixes, while McMullen made a 19-ball 25, comprising one six and a four.

The back-to-back dismissals allowed Nepal to force their comeback by picking up four more wickets through Kushal Bhurtel, Nandan Yadav and Sami in quick succession, which halted the flow of runs for the European side.

Kami was the standout bowler for Nepal, taking three wickets for just 25 runs in his four overs, followed by Yadav, who bagged two wickets, while Bhurtel and Paudel made one scalp apiece.

It is pertinent to mention that both Scotland and Nepal are already out of the Super Eights contention.