PM takes notice of mismanagement in hockey team's Australia visit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday took notice of mismanagement and irregularities in the backdrop of the national men's hockey team's tour of Australia for the FIH Pro League, Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) confirmed.

The move followed videos on social media showing players in substandard accommodation during their recent tour of Australia.

According to the PSB, the federal government has initiated a formal inquiry into the matter and directed authorities to determine individuals responsible for the alleged administrative failures, adding that those found guilty would face strict action.

The PSB stated that the incident had been taken seriously at the highest level, with PM Shehbaz Sharif ordering immediate scrutiny of the arrangements made for the team competing in the FIH Pro League.

Furthermore, Advisor to Prime Minister on Inter-provincial Coordination Rana Sanaullah also ordered an inquiry into alleged mismanagement by the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), stating that the administrative lapses had not only affected the players but also harmed the country's sporting reputation.

"Mismanagement has not only affected the players but has also damaged the reputation of the sport and the country. Those responsible for disgracing hockey will not be spared under any circumstances," said Sanaullah.

"We will ensure a transparent inquiry and strict action against anyone found involved in administrative negligence. No one will be allowed to bring the game into disrepute."

The issue came to light after videos circulated on social media, showing national hockey players being provided with substandard accommodation during the Pro League leg in Australia.

Sources said players were busy packing their belongings ahead of the 10:00 AM check-out.

The PHF had initially paid for seven days of lodging in Hobart, but the team was housed over an hour and a half outside the city in facilities described as minimal.

Players reportedly had to endure these conditions due to logistical challenges during the tour.

With the assistance of the local community, the team management eventually arranged alternative accommodation and meals.

While initial hotel bookings were cancelled due to non-payment, rooms were later booked through an online platform, albeit with four to five players sharing each room and the bookings not covering the full duration of the stay.

The tour results added to the disappointment, as the national team remained winless in the Australian leg of the FIH Pro League. Pakistan suffered defeats in all four matches, losing 3-2 and 3-0 to Australia, and 5-2 and 6-1 to Germany.

Looking ahead, Pakistan are scheduled to face Belgium on June 13 and Spain on June 14, followed by rematches against Belgium and Spain on June 20.

The team will then clash with arch-rivals India on June 23 and England on June 24, with second encounters against India and England set for June 26 and June 27, respectively.