T20 World Cup: Weather forecast for Pakistan-Namibia clash

Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi celebrates with teammates after dismissing India's Axar Patel during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka, February 15, 2026. — Reuters

Pakistan will take on Namibia in a crucial Group A clash of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo on Wednesday.

However, rain could play spoilsport, with forecasts indicating a 60–90% chance of rainfall.

According to meteorological websites, rain is expected in Colombo after 12pm local time. The probability stands at 60% at 1pm, rising to 70% at 2pm and peaking at 90% by 3pm.

Forecasts suggest the chance of rain could ease to 50% by 4pm; however, significant disruption remains possible for the match, which is scheduled to start at 3pm local time in Sri Lanka.

If the match is washed out due to rain, both teams will be awarded one point each. In that scenario, Pakistan would secure qualification for the Super Eight stage.

Pakistan, the 2009 T20 World Cup champions, come into this match under pressure after a disappointing outing against India.

Opting for a spin-heavy attack after winning the toss, they were unable to contain India's batting, with Ishan Kishan leading the charge with a half-century to help India post 175/5 in 20 overs.

Pakistan's spin duo, Abrar Ahmed and experienced all-rounder Shadab Khan, struggled. Abrar conceded 38 runs in three overs, while Shadab leaked 17 runs in a single over, with neither taking a wicket.

Among the pacers, Shaheen Afridi returned with the figures of 1/31 in two overs.

Captain Salman Ali Agha described it as an "off-day". Pakistan's batting also faltered, bowled out for 114 in 18 overs while chasing a 176-run target.

Currently, Pakistan sit third in Group A with two wins and one loss from three matches, holding a net run rate of -0.403.

A win — or even a washout — against Namibia would give them six points, likely placing them second in the group and overtaking the USA (four points, net run rate 0.788), securing progression to the Super Eight stage.