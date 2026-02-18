Hassan Ali, wife welcome newest addition to family

Hassan Ali with wife and daughters. — Instagram/@ha55an_ali

Pakistan fast bowler Hassan Ali has shared heartwarming news with fans, announcing the arrival of a new member in his family.

The cricketer revealed that he and his wife, Samiya, have welcomed a baby boy, whom they have named Hamdan Hassan Ali. He said the newborn is healthy and that his wife is recovering well.

"Helena, Hezel, Samiya and I welcome the new addition to our family. Alhamdulillah, our beautiful baby boy Hamdan Hassan Ali is doing well and his mama, my queen, is recovering strongly," Hasan wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

He also requested prayers from supporters, asking them to remember his family in their duas.

Hassan, known for his lively personality and passionate performances for Pakistan, is already a father to two daughters, Helena and Hezel.

The arrival of his son marks a joyful new chapter for the family.

Following the announcement, fans and fellow cricketers flooded the post's comment section with congratulatory messages and prayers.