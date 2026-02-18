Pakistan win toss, opt to bat first against Namibia in decisive T20 World Cup

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha pictured during toss against Namibia match of T20 World Cup 2026 on February 18, 2026. — PCB

Pakistan on Wednesday won the toss and elected to bat first against Namibia in their last group stage match being played at the SSC Cricket Ground in Sri Lanka's Colombo.

After a series-breaking defeat against India, Pakistan will look to bounce back and secure a win to qualify for the Super Eight stage. They began their T20 World Cup campaign strongly, defeating the Netherlands and USA, but suffered a setback against India.

Namibia, meanwhile, aim to finish their T20 World Cup campaign on a high note after consecutive defeats against the Netherlands, USA, and India.

Historically, Pakistan and Namibia have faced each other once in the T20I format, with the Green Shirts claiming the only victory.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (wk), Khawaja Nafay, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza and Usman Tariq.

Namibia: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Alexander Volschenk, JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Ruben Trumpelmann, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz and Jack Brassell.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.