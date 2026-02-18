Sahibzada Farhan shatters multiple records with ton against Namibia

Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan celebrates scoring a century during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against Namibia at the SSC Ground in Colombo on February 18, 2026. — X/@TheRealPCB

COLOMBO: Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan joined an elite group of batters with an unbeaten century in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 clash against Namibia at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground on Wednesday.

Farhan, who had nine fifties to his name in the shortest international format, dominated the Eagles' bowling attack and made an unbeaten 100 off 58 deliveries, studded with 11 fours and four sixes.

As a result, Farhan became only the second Pakistani batter to score a hundred in men's T20 World Cups, joining fellow top-order batter Ahmed Shehzad, who struck a ton in the 2014 edition against Bangladesh.

Overall, the 29-year-old is only the 13th batter to score a century in the tournament, joining the likes of West Indies' Chris Gayle, New Zealand's Brendon McCullum, Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene and England's Alex Hales.

Batters to score a century in men's T20 World Cups

Chris Gayle (West Indies) – 117 against South Africa in 2007

Suresh Raina (India) – 101 against South Africa in 2010

Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) – 100 against Zimbabwe in 2010

Alex Hales (England) – 116* against Sri Lanka in 2014

Ahmed Shehzad (Pakistan) – 111* against Bangladesh in 2014

Tamim Iqbal (Bangladesh) – 103* against Oman in 2016

Chris Gayle (West Indies) – 100* against England in 2016

Jos Buttler (England) – 101* against Sri Lanka in 2021

Rilee Rossouw (South Africa) – 109 against Bangladesh in 2022

Glenn Phillips (New Zealand) – 104 against Sri Lanka in 2022

Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka) – 100* against Australia in 2026

Yuvraj Samra (Canada) – 110 against New Zealand in 2026

Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan) – 100* against Namibia in 2026

In T20Is, however, Farhan became only the fifth Pakistani batter to score a century, joining Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Haris and Shehzad on the list.

Babar holds the record for scoring the most T20I centuries for Pakistan with three, while Rizwan, Hasan, Shehzad, Haris and Farhan have one apiece to their names.

In a post on X, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) hailed Farhan, noting he has become the second Pakistani to score a century in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Following his blazing ton against Namibia, fans and the cricket fraternity flooded X to congratulate him on the milestone.



