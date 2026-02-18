T20 WC 2026: Super Eights lineups confirmed after Pakistan's qualification

 
Pakistan became the final team to qualify for the Super Eight of the Twenty20 World Cup after Sahibzada Farhan's maiden international century powered them to a thumping 102-run victory over Namibia in Colombo on Wednesday.

Farhan remained unbeaten on exactly 100 off 58 balls, reaching his landmark in the final over as Pakistan posted 199 in their must-win Group A encounter at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground.

Pakistan finished second in Group A standings with six points in four matches, and their qualification to the next stage marked the end of the United States of America's (USA) T20 World Cup 2026 campaign as they slipped to third with four points.

The eight qualified teams are divided into two groups of four, with Group X featuring defending champions India, Australia, West Indies and South Africa, while England, New Zealand, Pakistan and co-hosts Sri Lanka are slotted in Group Y.

Each team will play a total of three matches in the upcoming stage, with the top two sides from each group following its conclusion will advance into the semi-finals, scheduled to be played on March 4 and 5, respectively.

The T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights will get underway on February 21, with Pakistan taking on New Zealand at the R Premadasa Stadium, and will conclude on March 1 with a double header between South Africa and Zimbabwe, followed by India versus West Indies.

Pakistan's remaining two Super Eights matches are scheduled against England and Sri Lanka on February 24 and 28, respectively.

T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights schedule

  • February 21: New Zealand vs Pakistan – Colombo
  • February 22: Sri Lanka vs England – Kandy
  • February 22: India vs South Africa – Ahmedabad
  • February 23: West Indies vs Zimbabwe – Mumbai
  • February 24: England vs Pakistan – Kandy
  • February 25: Sri Lanka vs New Zealand – Colombo
  • February 26: South Africa vs West Indies – Ahmedabad
  • February 26: India vs Zimbabwe – Chennai
  • February 27: England vs New Zealand – Colombo
  • February 28: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan – Colombo
  • March 1: South Africa vs Zimbabwe – Ahmedabad
  • March 1: India vs West Indies – Kolkata
