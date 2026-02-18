'They couldn't achieve what we have': Shadab hits back at ex-cricketers over criticism

Pakistan's Shadab Khan (left) celebrates a wicket with teammate Usman Khan during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 match against Namibia at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground, Colombo, February 18, 2026. — AFP

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan on Wednesday addressed recent criticism from former cricketers after the team qualified for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights with a 102-run victory over Namibia in Colombo.

Addressing a post-match press conference after the game, Shadab argued that the former cricketers could not do what the current crop of players have done, highlighting their victory over India in the 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup, which was Pakistan's first-ever against their rivals in a mega event.

"Former cricketers have their own opinions. They were legends, but even they could not do achieve what we have. We have beaten India in a World Cup," Shadab told reporters.

The Green Shirts began their campaign with a victory over the Netherlands before thumping the United States of America (USA).

The 2009 champions, however, suffered a gruelling 61-run defeat against arch-rivals India in their third group-stage fixture of the tournament.

The result triggered widespread criticism from former cricketers and analysts, including legendary batter Mohammad Yousuf, who insisted that the time was up for the senior trio of Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shadab.

"Time's up for Shaheen, Babar, and Shadab. Pakistan's T20 squad needs new performers, not empty wins against weaker sides," Yousuf had written.

Former captain Shahid Afridi echoed Yousuf's remarks, suggesting dropping the senior trio for their crucial match against Namibia.

"If I were to make the decision, I would bench Babar, I would bench Shaheen, and I would also bench Shadab. I would play the new boys and give the youngsters a chance. For our match against Namibia, I would back them, give them confidence, and let them play," Afridi had said.

Shadab acknowledged that the side made mistakes in the India game, saying they should have won it. "But our goal is to win the World Cup, and we are following our process."

Shadab backed the national team's current form, stating they were on the "right track", before stressing the need for their continued progress ahead in the tournament.

The all-rounder acknowledged the challenge of the Super Eights stage, during which they will be locking horns with New Zealand, England and co-hosts Sri Lanka.

"We are on the right track. We need to continue the good things we have been doing. Our batting must carry on in the same way. Sahibzada Farhan is in good form," Shadab continued.

"The Super Eight will be difficult. These will be high-pressure matches. Ramadan has begun, and it will be like our 12th player," he concluded.