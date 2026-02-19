T20 World Cup: West Indies end group stage unbeaten with win over Italy

West Indies celebrate taking a wicket during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 match against Italy at Eden Gardens on February 19, 2026 in Kolkata, India. — AFP

KOLKATA: West Indies have topped their group in the first stage of the T20 World Cup after a 42-run win over Italy at Eden Gardens on Thursday.

Setting a target of 166, the Caribbean side bowled Italy out for 123 in 18 overs, with their bowlers producing a stellar performance.

JJ Smuts top-scored for Italy with 24 runs off 27 balls, including three boundaries, while Anthony Mosca contributed 19 off 12 deliveries, hitting a four and two sixes.

Grant Stewart added 12 runs off seven balls, including a six, but other batters struggled to make an impact.

Shamar Joseph starred with the ball for West Indies, claiming 4/30 in four overs. Matthew Forde took three wickets, Gudakesh Motie grabbed two, and Akeal Hosein chipped in with one.

Batting first, West Indies made a shaky start, losing opener Brandon King on the first ball of the second over. He was dismissed by Ali Hasan after scoring four off six deliveries.

The Caribbean side suffered another setback in the powerplay when Shimron Hetmyer fell cheaply for one off four balls to Thomas Draca, leaving the team at 31-2 in 4.1 overs.

Skipper Shai Hope and Roston Chase then steadied the innings with a crucial partnership, guiding the total past the 50-run mark.

However, their 64-run stand was broken in the 13th over when Chase was dismissed for 24 off 25 deliveries, including two fours, with the score at 95-3 in 12.3 overs.

Hope was in top form with the bat and anchored the innings with a well-compiled T20I half-century, helping his side reach a competitive total.

However, wickets continued to fall at regular intervals. The West Indies lost their fourth wicket when Ben Manenti dismissed the batter for a run-a-ball nine. In the following over, Hope’s impressive knock of 75 off 46 deliveries — featuring six fours and four sixes — came to an end.

Jason Holder also departed after scoring nine off seven balls, falling to Crishan Kalugamage.

The innings concluded with Sherfane Rutherford unbeaten on 24 off 15 deliveries, striking two fours and a six, while Matthew Forde chipped in with 16 off eight balls, including three boundaries.

For Italy, Ben Manenti and Crishan Kalugamage claimed two wickets apiece, while Thomas Draca and Ali Hasan contributed one wicket each.