Zimbabwe stay unbeaten with six-wicket win over Sri Lanka in T20 WC group stage

Sikandar Raza and Brian Bennett of Zimbabwe fist bump during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 match against Sri Lanka at R. Premadasa Stadium on February 19, 2026 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. — ICC

Zimbabwe beat Sri Lanka by six wickets to move to the top of the Group B points table, powered by standout performances from Brian Bennett and captain Sikandar Raza at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Chasing a challenging target of 179, Zimbabwe reached the total with four wickets down in the final over after a commanding start.

Openers Brian Bennett and Tadiwanashe Marumani piled on the runs from the outset, stitching together a brisk 69-run partnership for the first wicket.

Sri Lanka found the breakthrough in the ninth over when Dunith Wellalage dismissed Marumani, who scored 34 off 26 deliveries, including five fours and a six.

Ryan Burl then walked in and played a quick cameo to ease the pressure, smashing 23 off 12 balls with two fours and a six before being removed by skipper Dasun Shanaka.

Captain Sikandar Raza joined Bennett at the crease and kept the scoreboard ticking with aggressive stroke play, including back-to-back sixes, reducing the equation to 45 runs needed from the final five overs.

The duo added a fiery 50-run stand to put Zimbabwe in a dominant position, with Bennett bringing up his half-century in style.

However, Dushan Hemantha broke the crucial partnership in the 19th over, dismissing Raza after a blistering 45 off 26 balls, studded with two fours and four sixes, leaving Zimbabwe at 167-3 in 18.2 overs.

Hemantha struck again in the same over to remove Tashinga Musekiwa for one, giving Sri Lanka a glimmer of hope.

Needing eight runs in the final over, Tony Munyonga sealed the contest with a towering six before handing the strike back to Bennett, who finished unbeaten on 63 off 48 deliveries, including eight fours.

Munyonga remained unbeaten on eight off three balls as Zimbabwe completed a memorable six-wicket victory.

Batting first, Sri Lanka got off to a fiery start as openers Kusal Perera and Pathum Nissanka piled on runs with aggressive stroke play, putting early pressure on Zimbabwe's bowling attack and forging a 54-run partnership for the opening wicket.

However, Perera, who looked set, was dismissed by Blessing Muzarabani after scoring 22 off 14 deliveries, including four boundaries, bringing an end to the opening stand in the fifth over.

Nissanka remained in sublime touch, accumulating runs steadily to register his 19th T20I half-century and propel the team total past the 100-run mark in the 12th over.

Kusal Mendis, batting alongside Nissanka, struggled to rotate the strike and was eventually stumped by Ryan Burl after scoring 14 off 20 deliveries, leaving Sri Lanka at 100-2 in 12.2 overs.

Zimbabwe clawed back into the contest with the prized wicket of Nissanka, who played a vital knock of 62 off 41 deliveries, laced with eight fours, before being dismissed by Graeme Cremer.

Cremer struck again in his next over, removing Kamindu Mendis for seven off five balls, including one four, as Sri Lanka slipped to 123-4 in 15.2 overs.

The hosts continued to lose wickets as Muzarabani picked up his second, dismissing skipper Dasun Shanaka for six off seven deliveries.

Pavan Rathnayake provided late impetus with a brisk 44 off 25 deliveries, featuring three fours and two sixes, but his promising innings was cut short by Brad Evans.

Evans struck again in the same over to remove Dushan Hemantha for a first-ball duck, reducing Sri Lanka to 164-7 in 19 overs.

The innings concluded with Dunith Wellalage unbeaten on 15 off eight deliveries, hitting three fours, while Maheesh Theekshana did not face a ball.

For the Chevrons, Blessing Muzarabani, Brad Evans, and Graeme Cremer claimed two wickets apiece, while Ryan Burl chipped in with one.