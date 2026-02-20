8-year-old KP girl goes viral for Dale Steyn-style fast bowling

Eight-year-old Aena Wazir from North Waziristan, KP, holds a taped ball while posing for a picture with her friends. — Geo News

An eight-year-old girl from North Waziristan has taken social media by storm after a video of her fast bowling, strikingly similar to the action of South African pace great Dale Steyn, captured the attention and admiration of cricket fans.

The young bowler, Aena Wazir, delivers the ball with surprising pace, rhythm and confidence, leaving viewers astonished at her natural ability and composure at such a tender age. Her smooth run-up and sharp release have drawn comparisons with professional fast bowlers, making the clip widely shared across digital platforms.

A screengrabs taken from a video shoA screengrabs taken from a video shows Aena Wazir in action. — Geo News

Aena hails from Shawal Tehsil in North Waziristan, a remote area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where organised sports facilities, playgrounds and training opportunities remain scarce. Despite growing up in an environment with limited resources and virtually no structured sporting infrastructure, she continues to practice with determination and enthusiasm.

Although she lacks access to proper coaching and facilities, the young cricketer harbours big ambitions.

Aena dreams of one day wearing the Pakistan women’s cricket team jersey and bringing pride to her region as well as the country.





Speaking about her inspirations, she said she admires Pakistan star batter Babar Azam and fast bowler Naseem Shah, whose performances motivate her to pursue the sport seriously.

A second-grade student, Aena, also highlighted the challenges children face in her area, noting the absence of quality schools, proper grounds and basic sports facilities.

She appealed to the authorities to improve access to education and sporting infrastructure so that young talent from remote regions can thrive and represent Pakistan at the highest level.

Despite the odds, Aena's passion, resilience and raw talent have already made her a symbol of hope and inspiration.