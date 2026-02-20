 
Geo News

8-year-old KP girl goes viral for Dale Steyn-style fast bowling

Aina Wazir dreams of representing Pakistan despite limited facilities in her remote hometown

By
Malik Habib
|

February 20, 2026

Eight-year-old Aena Wazir from North Waziristan, KP, holds a taped ball while posing for a picture with her friends. — Geo News
Eight-year-old Aena Wazir from North Waziristan, KP, holds a taped ball while posing for a picture with her friends. — Geo News

An eight-year-old girl from North Waziristan has taken social media by storm after a video of her fast bowling, strikingly similar to the action of South African pace great Dale Steyn, captured the attention and admiration of cricket fans.

The young bowler, Aena Wazir, delivers the ball with surprising pace, rhythm and confidence, leaving viewers astonished at her natural ability and composure at such a tender age. Her smooth run-up and sharp release have drawn comparisons with professional fast bowlers, making the clip widely shared across digital platforms.

A screengrabs taken from a video shoA screengrabs taken from a video shows Aena Wazir in action. — Geo News
A screengrabs taken from a video shoA screengrabs taken from a video shows Aena Wazir in action. — Geo News

Aena hails from Shawal Tehsil in North Waziristan, a remote area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where organised sports facilities, playgrounds and training opportunities remain scarce. Despite growing up in an environment with limited resources and virtually no structured sporting infrastructure, she continues to practice with determination and enthusiasm.

Although she lacks access to proper coaching and facilities, the young cricketer harbours big ambitions. 

Aena dreams of one day wearing the Pakistan women’s cricket team jersey and bringing pride to her region as well as the country.


Speaking about her inspirations, she said she admires Pakistan star batter Babar Azam and fast bowler Naseem Shah, whose performances motivate her to pursue the sport seriously.

A second-grade student, Aena, also highlighted the challenges children face in her area, noting the absence of quality schools, proper grounds and basic sports facilities. 

She appealed to the authorities to improve access to education and sporting infrastructure so that young talent from remote regions can thrive and represent Pakistan at the highest level.

Despite the odds, Aena's passion, resilience and raw talent have already made her a symbol of hope and inspiration.

Afghanistan inflict 82-run defeat on Canada in T20 World Cup clash
Afghanistan inflict 82-run defeat on Canada in T20 World Cup clash
Zimbabwe stay unbeaten with six-wicket win over Sri Lanka in T20 WC group stage video
Zimbabwe stay unbeaten with six-wicket win over Sri Lanka in T20 WC group stage
Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen rope in Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell for PSL 11
Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen rope in Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell for PSL 11
T20 World Cup: West Indies end group stage unbeaten with win over Italy
T20 World Cup: West Indies end group stage unbeaten with win over Italy
Pakistan Hockey Federation president steps down after Australia tour controversy
Pakistan Hockey Federation president steps down after Australia tour controversy
Farhan calls Ahmed Shehzad his inspiration after historic T20 WC ton video
Farhan calls Ahmed Shehzad his inspiration after historic T20 WC ton
'They couldn't achieve what we have': Shadab hits back at ex-cricketers over criticism
'They couldn't achieve what we have': Shadab hits back at ex-cricketers over criticism
India overpower Netherlands to stay unbeaten in T20 World Cup 2026
India overpower Netherlands to stay unbeaten in T20 World Cup 2026