Pakistan to tour Bangladesh for ODI series in March

Pakistan players celebrate after winning the second T20I against Bangladesh at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 30, 2025. – AFPPakistan to tour Bangladesh for ODI series ahead of PSL 11

Pakistan's men’s cricket team will tour Bangladesh for a three-match ODI series in March this year, the Bangladesh Cricket Board confirmed on Friday.

Pakistan will arrive in Bangladesh on March 9 and will undergo a training session on March 10 ahead of the opening ODI against the hosts at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Dhaka on March 11.

The second ODI will be played on March 13, while the third and final match of the series is scheduled for March 15.

All three matches will take place at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. This will be Pakistan’s second tour of Bangladesh since July 2025.

Pakistan last toured Bangladesh for a three-match T20I series in July, which the hosts won 2-1.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, toured Pakistan for a three-match T20I series in May/June last year, which Salman Ali Agha-led side won 3-0.

Series schedule: