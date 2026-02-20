 
Geo News

Pakistan to tour Bangladesh for ODI series in March

All three matches will take place at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka

By
Sports Desk
|

February 20, 2026

Pakistan players celebrate after winning the second T20I against Bangladesh at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 30, 2025. – AFPPakistan to tour Bangladesh for ODI series ahead of PSL 11
Pakistan players celebrate after winning the second T20I against Bangladesh at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 30, 2025. – AFPPakistan to tour Bangladesh for ODI series ahead of PSL 11

Pakistan's men’s cricket team will tour Bangladesh for a three-match ODI series in March this year, the Bangladesh Cricket Board confirmed on Friday.

Pakistan will arrive in Bangladesh on March 9 and will undergo a training session on March 10 ahead of the opening ODI against the hosts at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Dhaka on March 11.

The second ODI will be played on March 13, while the third and final match of the series is scheduled for March 15. 

All three matches will take place at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. This will be Pakistan’s second tour of Bangladesh since July 2025.

Pakistan last toured Bangladesh for a three-match T20I series in July, which the hosts won 2-1. 

Bangladesh, on the other hand, toured Pakistan for a three-match T20I series in May/June last year, which Salman Ali Agha-led side won 3-0.

Series schedule:

  • March 9 – Pakistan arrival
  • March 10 – Practice
  • March 11 – First ODI at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka
  • March 13 – Second ODI at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka
  • March 15 – Third ODI at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka
Australia coach blames players for humiliating World Cup exit
Australia coach blames players for humiliating World Cup exit
'India won't qualify for T20 World Cup semis'
'India won't qualify for T20 World Cup semis'
Interim PHF chief lifts ban on hockey captain after taking charge
Interim PHF chief lifts ban on hockey captain after taking charge
Naqvi steps up for hockey team amid PHF chaos
Naqvi steps up for hockey team amid PHF chaos
Afghanistan inflict 82-run defeat on Canada in T20 World Cup clash
Afghanistan inflict 82-run defeat on Canada in T20 World Cup clash
Zimbabwe stay unbeaten with six-wicket win over Sri Lanka in T20 WC group stage video
Zimbabwe stay unbeaten with six-wicket win over Sri Lanka in T20 WC group stage
Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen rope in Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell for PSL 11
Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen rope in Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell for PSL 11
T20 World Cup: West Indies end group stage unbeaten with win over Italy
T20 World Cup: West Indies end group stage unbeaten with win over Italy