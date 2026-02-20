Mike Hesson explains Babar Azam's demotion in must-win Namibia clash

Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson (right) talks to batter Babar Azam during their training session at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo on February 17, 2026. — ICC

Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson has clarified why Babar Azam was demoted in the batting lineup for their final T20 World Cup group game against Namibia.

Babar, who has been batting at No.4 since Pakistan's three-match home series against Australia, could not bat in the high-stakes fixture as youngster Khawaja Nafay and all-rounder Shadab Khan were promoted over him.

Pakistan racked up 199-3 and secured a place in the Super Eights with a 102-run victory over Namibia in the must-win game.

The 2009 champions face New Zealand in Colombo on Saturday in the opening match of the second phase.

Speaking to reporters after Pakistan's final practice session on Friday was washed out by rain, Hesson insisted that Babar was not suited to bat at No.4 against Namibia as they were well-placed at 107/2 in 12.1 overs, with opener Sahibzada Farhan set in the middle.

"The other day, we got to the 12th over mark. And at that point, Babar Azam is not the best person to come in; we've got plenty of other options who can come in and perform that role towards the end," Hesson told reporters.

"I think Babar is well aware that his strike rate in the power play in the World Cup is less than 100 and that's clearly not the role we think we need," he added.

Pakistan left out Babar for the same reason at last year's Asia Cup and even after a dismal showing in the Big Bash League, he was still selected for the T20 World Cup.

"We brought Babar back in for a specific role post the Asia Cup," said Hesson.

"We've got plenty of other options who can come in and perform that role towards the end.

"Babar is actually the first to acknowledge that. He knows that he's got a certain set of skills that the team requires, and there are certain times where other players can perform that role more efficiently," he added.

Hesson also defended dropping pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi after he conceded 101 runs in three matches, including 31 in two overs against India.

"We made a call that Salman Mirza was coming in for Shaheen, and he bowled incredibly well," said Hesson.

"To be fair, he was probably really unlucky not to be playing the second and third games."

Hesson was wary of Pakistan's opponents on Saturday.

"New Zealand have played a huge amount in the subcontinent in recent times so we have to play at our best," Hesson added.