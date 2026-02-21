 
Floyd Mayweather to come out of retirement again

Former multi-weight world boxing champion is set for an exhibition bout with fellow boxing great Mike Tyson

Reuters
February 21, 2026

US boxer great Floyd Mayweather takes part in a training session at a gym in Tokyo. — Reuters/File
Former multi-weight world boxing champion Floyd Mayweather will come out of retirement this year for his first official fight in nearly a decade, his new promotion CSI Sports/Fight Sports said on Friday, though his opponent has yet to be decided.

Before his official return, Mayweather is set for an exhibition bout with fellow boxing great Mike Tyson, with the date and venue still to be announced.

"I still have what it takes to set more records in the sport of boxing — from my upcoming Mike Tyson event to my next professional fight afterwards — no one will generate a bigger gate, have a larger global broadcast audience and generate more money with each event — than my events," Mayweather, 48, said in a statement on his new promotion's website.

It will mark the American’s fourth comeback from retirement, following previous exits in 2007, 2015 and 2017 — the last after beating Conor McGregor to extend his record to 50-0. He has, however, fought several exhibitions since.

Across a three-decade career, Mayweather defeated many of his era’s top fighters and headlined the three highest‑grossing bouts in history, against Manny Pacquiao, McGregor and Canelo Alvarez.

