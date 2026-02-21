 
Geo News

T20 World Cup: Rain delays Pakistan vs New Zealand Super Eight fixture

Pakistan opted to bat first after winning the toss against New Zealand at Colombo

By
Sports Desk
|

February 21, 2026

Groundstaff shield the outfield under floodlights at R Premadasa Stadium amid persistent showers in Colombo after the toss between Pakistan and New Zealand. — PCB
Groundstaff shield the outfield under floodlights at R Premadasa Stadium amid persistent showers in Colombo after the toss between Pakistan and New Zealand. — PCB

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first against New Zealand in their first encounter of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026's Super Eight phase at R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on Saturday.

The match between Pakistan and New Zealand is facing a delay due to persistent rain at the venue.

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha (centre) and New Zealands Mitchell Santner (second from left) at the toss for their ICC Mens T20 World Cup Super Eights match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 21, 2026. — PCB
Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha (centre) and New Zealand's Mitchell Santner (second from left) at the toss for their ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super Eights match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 21, 2026. — PCB

According to the schedule, if the match is not commenced by 7:40pm Pakistan Standard Time, the process of reducing overs would begin.

The official cut-off time had been set at 9:46pm PST. In order for a five-over-a-side contest to be possible, play had to start no later than 9:46pm.

Playing XI

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza and Usman Tariq.

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), Jimmy Neesham, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi and Lockie Ferguson.

Head-to-head

Pakistan and New Zealand have come face-to-face 49 times in T20Is, with the Green Shirts dominating the head-to-head record with 24 victories, while New Zealand have 23.

In T20 World Cups, however, the two sides have clashed seven times, with Pakistan leading the head-to-head 5-2.

Their last meeting in the tournament came in the semi-final of the 2022 edition, which the Green Shirts won comfortably by seven wickets.

Meanwhile, New Zealand's last victory over Pakistan dates back to the 2016 edition, where they prevailed by 22 runs.

Matches: 49

Pakistan: 24

New Zealand: 23

No Result: 2

Form Guide

Pakistan and New Zealand enter the fixture with similar momentum in their favour as they both finished second in their respective groups, winning three of their four matches.

Pakistan: W, L, W, W, W (most recent first)

New Zealand: W, L, W, W, L

Pakistan take on New Zealand in opening Super Eight clash today video
Pakistan take on New Zealand in opening Super Eight clash today
Mike Hesson explains Babar Azam's demotion in must-win Namibia clash
Mike Hesson explains Babar Azam's demotion in must-win Namibia clash
Australia finish T20 WC 2026 campaign with victory over Oman
Australia finish T20 WC 2026 campaign with victory over Oman
Pakistan to tour Bangladesh for ODI series in March
Pakistan to tour Bangladesh for ODI series in March
ECB urged to 'act fast' as Pakistan players face The Hundred snub threat
ECB urged to 'act fast' as Pakistan players face The Hundred snub threat
Pakistani cricketers including Usman, Saim sign up for The Hundred 2026 auction
Pakistani cricketers including Usman, Saim sign up for The Hundred 2026 auction
Bangladesh A outclass Pakistan A in Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars semi-final
Bangladesh A outclass Pakistan A in Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars semi-final
8-year-old KP girl goes viral for Dale Steyn-style fast bowling video
8-year-old KP girl goes viral for Dale Steyn-style fast bowling