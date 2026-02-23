T20 World Cup: 'India lack unity, which is why they lost so badly'

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav reacts after being hit by the ball during the 2026 ICC Men´s T20 Cricket World Cup Super Eights match between India and South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 22, 2026. — AFP

Pakistani cricketer Ahmed Shehzad has stated that the reason behind India’s humiliating loss to South Africa in the T20 World Cup is that the Men In Blue lack unity.

South Africa ended India’s 12-match winning streak at the T20 World Cup with a crushing 76-run win in Ahmedabad on Sunday in the opening Group 1 Super Eights match.

“...this team does not look like it is gelling. That unity they possessed during Rohit and Virat’s time—which was their strength—is not visible right now, which is why they have lost so badly,” Shehzad said during Geo News’ programme “Harna Mana Hai”.

Highlighting another issue, he noted that India lacks a complete bowling attack. “They are forced to bowl [Shivam] Dube’s overs. So, this strategy of Gautam Gambhir and Surya Kumar —I just don’t understand it.”

“Although Bumrah did well to pull it back at the end, otherwise it was going way over. But in the middle, when they were being hit, they had no such options.”

South Africa's captain Aiden Markram (centre) celebrates with teammates Ryan Rickelton (left) and David Miller (right) after their team's win at the end of the 2026 T20 Cricket World Cup Super Eights match between India and South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 22, 2026. — AFP

As I’ve said before, he added, this team has been selected by Gautam Gambhir. “Somewhere or another, against a strong team, this combination will struggle, and today they have been exposed.”

“Look at Surya Kumar Yadav; he is the captain, and yet his hands were up [he looked helpless]. You know that look on the face and eyes when someone is panicked? His hands and feet were swollen.”

“A leader’s body language should be ‘never-die’. But as the sixes were being hit, Surya was sinking right along with them. To me, it looked like he wanted to fly to catch the ball.

But the problem isn’t Surya; with the team Gautam Gambhir and Surya are playing together, he will get trapped inside, just as he was trapped today. I told you before: just one more match. And who is the next match against? Well, they lost this one to a ‘weak’ team — the next one is against Zimbabwe.”