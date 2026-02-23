National medallist Rizwan Pathan forced into marble factory job

 
February 23, 2026

National-level martial arts and gymnastics athlete Rizwan Pathan speaking to Geo News. — Screengrab via Geo News
Rizwan Pathan, a national-level martial arts and gymnastics athlete and multiple medallist, is now working as a labourer at a marble factory in Nowshera after financial hardship forced him to step away from competitive sport. 

He said a lack of financial resources has become the biggest obstacle to his dream of representing Pakistan at the international level.

Pathan, who belongs to Bajaur District, won a gold medal at the 2018 national martial arts championships and has also secured medals at several provincial and local competitions. 

National-level martial arts and gymnastics athlete Rizwan Pathan, wearing his medals, walks at the marble factory where he works. — Screengrab via Geo News
“I saw a video in Mardan and after that my interest grew even more. Because gymnastics requires greater financial resources, I shifted to martial arts, where I went on to win national-level medals,” he told Geo News.

However, he said that continued financial pressure has compelled him to take up daily-wage labour to support his family.

“There is widespread poverty in our area and my family is facing serious financial difficulties, so along with pursuing my passion, I have had to work as a labourer to support my household,” he said.

Despite the hardships, Pathan said he has not abandoned his ambition and appealed for institutional and private patronage to continue his sporting career.

“If I am supported, I will become the best player and a proud name for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan,” he said.

