Imad Wasim sends legal notice to ex-wife over serious allegations

This collage shows Sannia Ashfaq (left) and cricketer Imad Wasim in a separate image taking a selfie during a match. — Instagram/@Sannia_Ashfaq/@imadwasim

Pakistani cricketer Imad Wasim has sent a legal notice to his former wife, Sannia Ashfaq, after she levelled allegations of "forced abortion" and "infidelity" against him following confirmation of his second marriage.

The accusations surfaced shortly after Wasim publicly announced his remarriage, describing it as a decision "taken thoughtfully and with clear intention, to build a life rooted in peace, stability, and mutual respect".

In a social media story shared last week alongside an image from Wasim's second wedding posted on Instagram, Sannia wrote: "Now everyone has seen the proof this home breaker never once thought about my kids."

Responding to the claims, Wasim's lawyer, Advocate Aalia Zareen Abbasi, issued a video statement on X, rejecting the allegations as baseless and categorically denying them. Wasim later retweeted the video.

"Medical records have been obtained which confirm that the claim of a forced miscarriage is incorrect," Abbasi said, adding that a formal legal notice had been dispatched to Sannia.

Addressing the timeline referenced in the allegations, the lawyer said the decision to travel to the United States in November 2023 to participate in the World Cup was made with mutual consent.

"In November 2023, you made some choices to participate in the USA International World Cup Tournament. You cannot blame our client for these choices," she said, adding that relevant doctors could verify the understanding.

Abbasi further stated that complete documentation of tours to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Australia and England in November 2023 had been secured and would be presented before the court as part of the legal proceedings.

Responding to the "infidelity" allegation, the lawyer said that the couple separated in November 2024 due to differences at a time when Sannia was pregnant, and it was mutually decided to wait until the birth of the child.

She maintained that Wasim continued to bear all expenses during that period.

In July 2025, a son was born, and Imad continues to fulfil financial responsibilities for all three children, Abbasi said.

Abbasi said the clarification was issued as the matter is currently sub judice and pending before the court.

The lawyer cautioned that any defamatory material would be legally actionable, adding that anyone claiming to possess evidence should present it before the court through due process.

Earlier, in December 2025, Imad announced that he had filed for divorce. "After much thought, and due to repeated conflicts that could not be resolved over the past few years, I have filed for divorce," he wrote, requesting privacy and urging the public not to share old couple photographs.



