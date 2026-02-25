Pakistan's WC fate hangs in balance yet again

England's captain Harry Brook (R) plays a shot as Pakistan's wicketkeeper Usman Khan fields during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup Super Eights match between England and Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on February 24, 2026. — AFP

KANDY: Two-time champions England registered a hard-earned two-wicket victory over Pakistan in the high-stakes Super Eights match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 here at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha's decision to bat first backfired as the 2009 champions only managed 164/9 in their 20 overs, courtesy of a half-century by in-form opener Sahibzada Farhan.

Farhan top-scored for the Green Shirts with a brisk 63 off 45 deliveries with the help of seven fours and two sixes. He was supported by Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman, 25 each, besides all-rounder Shadab Khan, who contributed with an 11-ball 23 at the backend.

Liam Dawson spearheaded England's bowling charge with three wickets for just 24 runs in his four overs, while Adil Rashid and Jofra Archer bagged two each.

In turn, England chased down the 165-run target on the first delivery of the final over for the loss of eight wickets after captain Harry Brook's blazing century.

Brook spearheaded England's successful pursuit with a 51-ball 100, studded with 10 fours and four sixes, while Will Jacks (28) and Sam Curran (16) made notable contributions.

Shaheen was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan as he picked up four wickets for just 30 runs in his four overs, while Usman Tariq Nawaz could claim two each.

The victory, which marked England's second in as many matches in the Super Eights, helped them become the first team to qualify for the semi-finals of the ongoing 20-team tournament as they consolidated top spot in Group 2 with four points.

Pakistan, on the other hand, slipped to third spot behind New Zealand, with whom their Super Eights opener was washed out due to incessant rain in Colombo last week.

The defeat further made the 2009 champions dependent on the outcome of the remaining Group 2 matches, as they would now need New Zealand to lose both their remaining matches against Sri Lanka and England, besides beating the co-hosts to qualify for the semi-finals.

However, if New Zealand managed to win one out of their remaining two matches, the Green Shirts would then need to beat Sri Lanka by a significant margin to better the Blackcaps' net run rate and clinch the second spot.

For the unversed, Pakistan's remaining Super Eights fixture is scheduled against Sri Lanka at the same venue on Saturday.