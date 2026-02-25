T20 World Cup: Shaheen Afridi 'remains a very dangerous opponent'

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi reacts during the Super Eights match against England at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy, Sri Lanka, on February 24, 2026. — Reuters

Former England international cricketer Michael Atherton has termed Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi a very dangerous opponent for any team.

Despite England inflicting a defeat on the Pakistani side in the Super Eights stage of the T20 World Cup 2026 in Kandy, Atherton, who is also a cricket commentator, praised Shaheen for regaining form.

When asked to comment on the fast bowler, he said: "Wickets up top is what he's all about. His combination of obviously decent pace, and if he can get that ball swinging, he remains a very dangerous opponent."

England chased down their target of 165 with five balls to spare, despite a late wobble. Captain Harry Brook scored his first T20 international century to take England into the World Cup semi-finals with a nervy two-wicket win.

Atherton recalled that Shaheen — who took four wickets in the match against England — has had a difficult time. "And, you know, he’s one of the kind of iconic figures of Pakistan cricket."

"So it's good to see him back, taking wickets at the top of the order. And he got Pakistan right back in the game. They only needed to get Harry Brook out and that was probably Pakistan’s game. But Brook was just too good for them tonight," he added.

After England restricted Pakistan to 164-9, Brook came in on the second ball of the innings with the score 0-1 after Phil Salt’s golden duck, caught behind off Shaheen.

Wickets tumbled in the power play but Brook stood firm.

He lifted his side from a precarious 35-3 to 155-6 when he was dismissed by Shaheen, having scored the second fastest century in T20 World Cup history and the first by a team captain.

Shaheen hailed Brook’s century as a "world-class knock" and said that this would be the best innings of his life. "Brook played proper cricketing shots, and he deserved a handshake, so I went to him and shook his hand in appreciation," said the pacer.