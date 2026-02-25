PSL franchise Sialkot Stallionz owner denies bankruptcy rumors

Sialkot Stallionz franchise owner Hamza Majeed (left) talking to media at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 25, 2026. —Screengrab via PCB

LAHORE: Hamza Majeed, the owner of Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Sialkot Stallionz, has firmly rejected bankruptcy claims and confirmed the appointment of the team’s coaching staff.

Speaking at a press conference at Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday, The News reported, Majeed addressed rumours of financial trouble and alleged share transfers. He maintained that the franchise is financially stable and fully prepared for its debut campaign in the eleventh edition of the marquee league.

The press conference came amid wider instability at the Stallionz, following the resignation of senior management figure Kamil Khan and confirmation from Wasim Akram that he is no longer serving as franchise president.

Majeed categorically denied rumours of bankruptcy, stating that the first year's franchise fee had already been submitted to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in January, backed by a three-year corporate guarantee.

He described the controversy as stemming from a "fake receipt" provided by a potential partner, whom he accused of misusing his trust. Legal proceedings and defamation notices have been initiated against those spreading what he called "baseless" allegations.

On ownership, Majeed rejected claims that 98% of the franchise had been sold. He acknowledged that equity dilution is under discussion but emphasised that any development remains subject to PCB approval.

He confirmed that a non-disclosure agreement has been signed with a prospective strategic partner, with formal announcements expected within two to three days.

Turning to cricketing matters, Majeed unveiled a heavyweight coaching panel for the Stallionz’ debut season.

Former Australia captain Tim Paine has been appointed head coach, supported by Mike Smith as assistant coach, Rana Naved-ul-Hasan as bowling coach, Sohaib Maqsood as batting coach, and Qaiser Abbas as technical advisor.

Australian physio Brandon Wilson will oversee player fitness. Majeed also confirmed that star batter Steve Smith remains committed to the squad and will feature in the playing XI.

He thanked the PCB for its support, noting that the board had given him space to resolve the crisis.

"If there was even a 1% doubt about my credibility, the PCB would have exited me from the league already," he said. Looking ahead, Majeed promised long-term commitment, declaring: "You will see this face in the PSL for at least the next 10 years, Insha’Allah."