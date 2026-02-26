South Africa women clinch ODI series after 2nd win over Pakistan

Player of the Match Annerie Dercksen celebrates her half-century during the second IWC ODI between the Proteas Women and Pakistan. — Cricket South Africa/File

South Africa have secured a 16-run victory over Pakistan in a thrilling One Day International encounter of the ICC Women’s Championship series at SuperSport Park, clinching the series 2-1 with a match to spare.

The hosts were made to struggle hard for their unassailable 2-0 lead, enduring a few nervous moments as the visitors launched a spirited pursuit of a daunting target.

Electing to bat first, the Proteas showed confidence from the very beginning of the match with openers Laura Wolvaardt (20) and Tasmin Brits (77) laying a solid foundation.

However, it was Brits who truly shifted the momentum. Her innings of 77 from just 62 balls set the tone for what was to follow.

Following the departure of Wolvaardt and a brief stint at the crease for Faye Tunnicliffe (7), the stage was set for a remarkable middle-order display.

Sune Luus played tactfully, compiling a measured 57, but the day belonged to Annerie Dercksen. In a breathtaking exhibition of power-hitting, Dercksen fell just ten runs short of a century, blasting 90 off 68 deliveries, with the help of six boundaries and and four sixes.

Her partnership with Luus gave the home side a commanding position. Nadine de Klerk’s late flurry, featuring a colossal 90-metre six, compounded Pakistan’s misery, with the tourists’ bowling discipline deserting them at crucial junctures.

Chasing a record target of 361, Pakistan found themselves in early trouble at 24 for two, as Dercksen sent Muneeba back. However, the tourists refused to capitulate.

A resolute third-wicket stand of 97 between Sadaf Shamas and Ayesha Zafar breathed new life into the contest. Zafar’s composed 75 and Shamas’s gritty 61 kept the required rate within reach.

The hosts’ sloppiness in the field, included 30 extras plus 24 wides. When Fatima Sana arrived at the crease, the equation began to look increasingly precarious for the home side. The Pakistan captain struck a defiant 52 from a mere 36 balls, shifting the balance in her side's favour.

Pakistan’s valiant effort ended at 345 all out in the penultimate over, handing South Africa a hard-fought victory.

The teams will now head to Durban for the final ODI on Sunday.