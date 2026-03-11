Sindh orders online classes at public, private universities from March 16

Representational image shows a student attending an online class using a laptop. — Unsplash

The Sindh government has ordered all public and private universities across the province to shift to online classes from March 16 to 31 as part of sweeping austerity measures aimed at reducing fuel consumption amid the ongoing global energy crisis.

Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards Ismail Rahu said the decision was taken in view of the international situation and the need to conserve fuel.

Under the directive, universities will also cut the use of official vehicles and fuel quotas by 50%, while 60% of institutional vehicles have been ordered to remain grounded.

A notification was issued by the Sindh Universities and Boards Department regarding the enforcement of online classes and fuel quotas for the official vehicles used in the universities.

— Reporter

It is noteworthy to mention here that the University of Karachi and the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) already announced to hold virtual classes last week.

The measures were part of a broader austerity drive announced by the provincial government following a national savings plan introduced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The initiative comes as the country faces supply disruptions after tensions in the Middle East affected the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil transit route.

Prior to this announcement, the Sindh government announced a series of austerity measures a day ago, aiming at reducing fuel consumption and curbing government expenditure.





As part of the plan, schools across the province will remain closed from March 16 to March 31, though examinations will continue according to the existing schedule.

Government offices will observe work-from-home on Fridays without declaring the day an official holiday, while fuel consumption of government vehicles will be reduced by 50 per cent for the next two months.

In addition, 60% of official vehicles across provincial departments will remain grounded during the same period.

Provincial ministers have also decided to forgo their salaries and allowances for April, May and June as part of the austerity drive. Furthermore, all official travel by government officials will now be undertaken in economy class instead of business class.

The government has also imposed a ban on the purchase of new vehicles and furniture by departments, while the official aircraft used by the chief minister will remain grounded during the austerity period.

In addition, no government ceremonies will be held in hotels, with official events restricted to government buildings. Authorities have also imposed a ban on official iftar dinners and other government-hosted gatherings as part of efforts to promote austerity and reduce expenditure.