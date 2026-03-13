Bangladesh win toss, opt to bowl first against Pakistan in second ODI

March 13, 2026
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl first against Pakistan in the second one-day international of a three-match series at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Friday.
The hosts are leading the series 1-0 after securing a commanding victory by eight wickets with 209 balls to spare. The third and final match will be played at the same venue on March 15.
Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Shamyl Hussain, Mohammad Rizwan(wk), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Abdul Samad, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi(c), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf.
Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das(wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana.
