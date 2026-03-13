 
Bangladesh win toss, opt to bowl first against Pakistan in second ODI

Bangladesh lead three-match series 1-0 after emphatic victory in first encounter

March 13, 2026

Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi (second right) and his Bangladesh counterpart Mehidy Hasan Miraz (second left)  present for toss of second ODI at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on March 13, 2026. — PCB
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl first against Pakistan in the second one-day international of a three-match series at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Friday.

The hosts are leading the series 1-0 after securing a commanding victory by eight wickets with 209 balls to spare. The third and final match will be played at the same venue on March 15.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Shamyl Hussain, Mohammad Rizwan(wk), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Abdul Samad, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi(c), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf.

Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das(wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana.

