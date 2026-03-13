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Labrinth breaks ties with 'Euphoria' in scathing statement before Season 3

Labrinth leaves 'Euphoria' ahead of Season 3 in shocking twist

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Geo News Digital Desk
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March 13, 2026

Labrinth leaves Euphoria ahead of Season 3 in shocking twist
Labrinth leaves 'Euphoria' ahead of Season 3 in shocking twist 

Euphoria Season three will not feature the classic Labrinth soundtrack like the earlier seasons as the musician has officially cut ties with the show.

The 34-year-old music producer took to Instagram on Friday, March 13, and announced his separation from the show and even the music industry itself, for now.

“I’m done with this industry. F---Columbia. Double f--- Euphoria. I’m out. Thank you and good night x,” the singer, whose real name is Timothy Lee McKenzie, wrote in the post.

The show’s fans collectively expressed their remorse at Labrinth’s separation from the show, sharing how “euphoria would never be the same” without him.

One fan wrote, “nothing can stop me from boycotting euphoria now,” and a third chimed in, “whatever happened I support you.”

Labrinth has been the voice behind the HBO show since its premiere in 2019, making hit songs like Still Don’t Know My Name, All For Us (featuring Zendaya), Formula, and When I R.I.P.

Previously speaking about his music for the show, Labrinth told GQ, “I had initially written All for Us for my upcoming album and when I started working on the Euphoria score, it was a no-brainer to include the track in the series as we all loved it so much. Zendaya and I didn’t actually meet until the premiere; we collaborated on it remotely for the TV show. We both got to shower each other with praises at the premiere. She’s an incredibly gifted soul.”

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