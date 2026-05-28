'Emily in Paris' cast says goodbye to Pierre Deny

Emily in Paris has lost one of its familiar faces.

French actor Pierre Deny, who played JVMA executive Louis de Léon in seasons three and four of the Netflix hit, has died at the age of 69 following a battle with ALS.

“It is with deep emotion that we announce the passing of Pierre Deny,” his daughters shared in a statement obtained by The Daily Mail. “Which occurred this Monday following a sudden and severe case of ALS.”

For many international viewers, Deny became best known as the sharp-suited father of Nicholas de Léon — played by Paul Forman — and part of Mindy Chen’s complicated love story on the glossy Paris-set drama starring Lily Collins.

But long before Netflix algorithms introduced him to global audiences, Deny way already a respected face in French television.

Across a career spanning decades, he appeared in numerous productions including drama Demain Nous Appartient (Tomorrow Is Ours), where he portrayed Dr Renaud Dumaze.

Following the news, tributes quickly poured in from colleagues and friends. French singer and actress Sylvie Vartan remembered him as “a generous actor and a sensitive and funny man.”

“My thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this painful time,” she wrote.

Actress Luce Mouchelalso shared an emotional farewell, reflecting on their years working together and recalling Deny’s “sparkling eyes” during their final visit.

Fans online have since been revisiting his scenes in Emily in Paris, with many pointing out that even in a show overflowing with fashion, drama and romantic chaos, Deny quietly brought warmth and elegance to every moment he appeared onscreen.