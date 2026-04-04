Travis Kelce's NFL pal Patrick Mahomes dishes on bonding with Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been in each other’s worlds for almost three years and even people around them, are grateful.

The 36-year-old pop superstar got close to Kelce’s friend Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes when they began dating, and now their friendship has also turned three years old.

During a recent Kansas City Chiefs event, Mahomes was asked about the highlights of his career with the team and he said, “It would be to play at Arrowhead Stadium and just have all the fans and Chiefs Kingdom out there. That’s a lot of fun,” adding, “I got to meet Taylor Swift, that was pretty cool too.”

The quarterback and his wife have attended Swift and Kelce’s many parties and dinners together, and kept them close in theirs.

Mahomes is also often spotted sharing sweet moments with the couple like waving to the Eras Tour performer from the field with Kelce.

Speaking about Swift after she made her debut at the Arrowhead stadium, Mahomes said, “[She’s] good people. But like Trav said, man, I’m going to let them have their privacy and just keep it moving.”

The football star has also been a longtime Swiftie before Swift became a part of his inner circle.

Sharing his excitement over her new album The Life of a Showgirl last year, Mahomes said, “I haven’t been able to hear the album yet, but I’m super-excited to be able to do that. And it’ll be blaring all through the Chiefs facility tomorrow. We’ll be supporting Taylor.”