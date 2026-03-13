Hussain Talat suffers shoulder injury in second Pakistan-Bangladesh ODI

Pakistan's Hussain Talat (centre) being stretchered off the field during their second ODI against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on March 13, 2026. — Reporter

MIRPUR: Pakistan all-rounder Hussain Talat suffered a shoulder injury during the second one-day international against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Friday.

The incident occurred on the second delivery of the sixth over of Bangladesh's innings when Talat ran to stop a backfoot punch by Litton Das off Mohammad Wasim Jr from reaching the deep cover boundary and crashed into the advertising holding during the effort.

Talat looked in extreme discomfort while receiving medical attention and was subsequently substituted.

Meanwhile, as per the latest development, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that the 30-year-old sustained a shoulder injury and has been taken to a hospital for a detailed examination.

"Pakistan all-rounder Hussain Talat sustained a shoulder injury while fielding during the second ODI against Bangladesh," PCB said in a statement.

"Talat received immediate medical attention from the team's medical staff on the field. Following the initial assessment, he has been taken to a hospital for a detailed examination.

"The nature and extent of the injury will be determined after the doctors complete further medical evaluation."

The potential injury serves as a major setback to the touring side, who trail Bangladesh 1-0 in the ongoing three-match series, meaning the ongoing fixture is a must-win for them.

Put into bat first in the must-win second ODI, Pakistan piled up a formidable total of 274 all out in 47.3 overs, courtesy of half-centuries from Maaz Sadaqat and Salman Ali Agha.

Maaz remained the top-scorer with a blistering 75 off 46 deliveries, studded with six fours and five sixes, while Agha made 62-ball 64, comprising seven fours and two sixes.

In response, the home side had scored 27/3 in 6.3 overs before the hailstorm halted the action here, with Bangladesh needing a further 248 runs in 261 balls.