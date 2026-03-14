Salman Ali Agha reprimanded for breaching ICC code of conduct

Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha reacts after being dismissed during their second ODI against Bangladesh at the Shere-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on March 13, 2026. — ICC

Pakistan all-rounder Salman Ali Agha has been officially reprimanded by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for breaching its code of conduct during the second one-day international (ODI) against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Friday.

According to the apex cricketing body, Agha was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match".

Furthermore, one demerit point has been added to the all-rounder's disciplinary record. This was Agha's first offence in the 24-month period.

The unusual incident occurred in the 39th over of Pakistan's innings when Bangladesh skipper Miraz bowled a flatter delivery, which Mohammad Rizwan nudged back.

The ball spun and rolled directly towards Salman Agha, who was stationed at the non-striker's end. The Pakistan all-rounder initially attempted to dodge the ball, which, however, was intercepted by Miraz through his right foot.

As the ball came to a stop, Agha bowed down to hand it back to Miraz, who instead seized the opportunity, collected it and swiftly broke the stumps, leaving Agha stranded and run out.

Miraz's move did not sit well with Pakistan's T20I captain, who later displayed his frustration by throwing his gloves and helmet into the ground as he made his way back to the pavilion.

The charge was upheld by on-field umpires Adrian Holdstock and Tanvir Ahmed, third umpire Kumar Dharmasena and fourth umpire Masudur Rahman Mukul.

Salman Ali Agha admitted the offence and accepted the penalty, eliminating the need for a formal hearing.

As per the ICC rules, Level 1 breaches carry a minimum sanction of an official reprimand, a maximum fine of 50% of a match fee, and one or two demerit points.