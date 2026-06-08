Abbottabad seal National T20 Cup crown with dominant win over Karachi Whites

Abbottabad Region team celebrates after winning the National T20 Cup 2026 title by defeating Karachi Region Whites in the grand final at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on 7 June 2026 — PCB

LAHORE: Abbottabad secured the National T20 Cup 2026 title with a convincing nine-wicket victory over Karachi Whites in the final played at Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

The summit clash had originally been slated for the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium in Peshawar on March 19, but was postponed due to persistent rain and a waterlogged outfield. The fixture was subsequently relocated to a different venue before being played in Lahore.

Chasing a modest target of 119, Abbottabad comfortably reached the winning mark in 13.5 overs, with opener Shahzaib Khan leading the charge through an unbeaten half-century.

Abbottabad lost only one wicket during the chase when opener Afaq Khan departed for 13 off 17 deliveries, striking one four.

Shahzaib remained unbeaten on 54 from 41 balls, smashing three fours and four sixes, while Kamran Ghulam provided valuable support with an unbeaten 45 off 26 deliveries, including three fours and three sixes.

Earlier, Karachi Whites were bowled out for 118 in 18.3 overs as Abbottabad's bowlers produced a disciplined performance throughout the innings.

Karachi's batting line-up endured a disappointing outing, collapsing under pressure with wickets falling at regular intervals. Only one batter managed to score more than 20 runs, highlighting the side's inability to build partnerships and construct a substantial innings.

Tail-ender Saqib Khan offered some resistance and top-scored with 22 off 22 balls, hitting two fours and a six. Opener and captain Saud Shakeel contributed 17 from 18 deliveries, including two boundaries, before falling to Shahab Khan.

Abdullah Fazal's stay at the crease was brief as he was clean bowled by Arshad Iqbal for six off four deliveries after striking a boundary.

Karachi continued to lose wickets steadily as Mohammad Wasim and Arshad struck in quick succession. Haroon Arshad and Shan Masood were dismissed for 13 and 16 respectively, while Saifullah Bangash managed only six runs before being removed by Razaullah.

Arshad claimed his third wicket when Khawaja Nafay was dismissed for 10 off 14 balls, including one four. Abbottabad captain Shadab Khan then joined the attack and made an immediate impact, dismissing Danish Aziz for six off 14 deliveries.

Razaullah struck again to remove Mohammad Umer for three, while Shadab picked up his second wicket by ending Saqib's fighting knock.

Shahab Khan wrapped up the innings by dismissing Abrar Ahmed for seven, sealing a dominant bowling display and setting up Abbottabad's title-winning triumph.