Kate Middleton family gets royal upgrade after years of loyalty

A good update has been delivered to the future Queen Catherine about a person close to her heart.

Princess Kate's mother, Carole Middleton and her selfless helping hands for the Waleses and their children, are not hidden from anyone.

From the early days of Kate and William's romance to her daughter's cancer journey, the matriarch of the Middleton household always stood beside them.

Most recently, Carole was spotted rubbing shoulders and beaming with Princess Anne, Queen Camilla, Zara Tindall and other key figures at the Cheltenham Festival.

Speaking of the royal upgrade given to Carole, commentator Robert Jobson told Hello! Magazine, "The Middletons aren’t guests any more."

"They stopped being guests a long time ago. They’re family. That shift happened gradually, quietly, across more than two decades, and it happened because of who Carole is and how she has conducted herself throughout every single one of those years," the royal expert added.

Robert shared that in these times, when people are threatened by one another, like writing a memoir or disclosing family secrets in the media, Carole tight-lipped about every situation.

"...nothing has ever come out: not a conversation, not a confidence, not a whisper," Robert said.

Carole and her family are now part of the royal family as she earned their trust through years of loyalty.