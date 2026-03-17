Sarah Ferguson struggling in US after leaving UK royal life behind?

Sarah Ferguson ditches UK for US?

Fergie anxious about her future

Beatrice and Eugenie's mother mulls revealing truth in new potential book?



Andrew's former wife, Sarah Ferguson, has left everyone guessing about her whereabouts since her disappearance in December.

Fergie, 66, who's been reportedly spending the most of her time in wellness retreats after being named in Epstein files, is said to be struggling to find solace in the US.

She's llegdly hiding out at a very famous actress’ guest house as her luxury spa break comes to an end.

Princesses Beatice and Eugenie's mother is now reported to be ‘effectively homeless’ and ‘sofa surfing’ in New York City, as per a US news outlet.

She’s believed to be staying with none other than Priscilla Presley, with the pair said to have been cherished pals for decades.

Presley, a businesswoman and actress, is said to be ‘happy’ to support her friend through her darkest days to date.

She's believed to have struggled to find someone willing to take her in with the storm of scandal still swirling around her head.

A source said earlier this week, ‘Everyone’s telling her that now’s not a good time. A lot of people actually really like her, but being linked with anyone associated with Epstein just isn’t wise right now.’

The source explained why the former Duchess found solace at her friend's home, revealing, "Fergie and Priscilla met years ago through Lisa Marie [Priscilla’s daughter with late husband Elvis] and instantly clicked.

"Priscilla won’t ever forget how kind Sarah was to Lisa Marie when she was deep in her addiction struggles, so now that Sarah needs help, she’s happy to be able to offer her some support."

According to the reports, "She’s given her the keys to her guest house and she’s been giving her pep talks, she has a lot of sympathy for her and is insisting that she’ll get through this."

The mother-of-two is still in deep water, facing an uncertain future after losing her Duchess of York title and luxury Royal Lodge ove her connections to the convicted paedophile.

She's anxious about her future, with some speculating she's considering writing a tell-all memoir about her time with former prince and the royal family's treatment of her.