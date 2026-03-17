US April 2026 visa bulletin in out: See latest green card priority dates 

March 17, 2026
The U.S. Department of State has issued the much-anticipated visa bulletin for April 2026.
The update lists critical updates on priority dates for family-sponsored and employment-based green card applicants.
Additionally, the bulletin consists of the “final action dates” along with “dates for filing applications” that assess when immigrants can move forward with their visa processes.
A steady movement is seen in family-based categories, with the following dates now being processed. Applicants whose priority dates are earlier than those listed below may finally receive their green card.
|Category
|Description
|Global (Except listed)
|China
|India
|Mexico
|Phillipines
|F1
|Unmarried Sons/ Daughters of U.S. Citizens
|May 1, 2017
|May 1, 2017
|May 1, 2017
|February 15, 2007
|May 1, 2013
|F2A
|Spouses/ Children of permanent residence
|February 1, 2024
|February 1, 2024
|February 1, 2024
|February 1, 2023
|February 1, 2024
|F2B
|Unmarried Adult Children of Permanent Residents
|May 22, 2017
|May 22, 2017
|May 22, 2017
|February 09, 2015
|April 08, 2013
|F3
|Married Children of U.S. Citizens
|December 22, 2011
|December 22, 2011
|December 22, 2011
|May 1, 2001
|July 1, 2005
|F4
|Siblings of Adult U.S. Citizens
|Jun 08, 2008
|Jun 08, 2008
|November 01, 2006
|April 08, 2001
|February 01, 2007
In the employment category, the first priority (EB-1) remains for most countries, although China and India are capped at April 1, 2023.
|Category
|Description
|Global (Except listed)
|China
|India
|Mexico
|Phillipines
|1st
|Priority workers
|C
|01APR23
|01APR23
|C
|C
|2nd
|Advanced Degree Professionals
|C
|01SEPT21
|15JUL14
|C
|C
|3rd
|Skilled Workers/ Professionals
|01JUN24
|15JUN21
|15NOV13
|01JUN24
|01AUG23
|Other Workers
|Unskilled workers
|01NOV21
|01FEB19
|15NOV13
|01NOV21
|01NOV21
|4th
|Special Immigrants
|15JUL22
|15JUL22
|15JUL22
|15JUL22
|15JUL22
|5th (Unreserved)
|Immigrant Investors
|C
|01SEPT16
|01MAY22
|C
|C
A "C" means the category is current and visas are immediately available.
For the DV-2026 diversity program, the visa bulletin for April 2026 provided the regional cut-off numbers. Africa stands at 55,000, with specific exceptions for Algeria (37,000) and Egypt (30,000). Asia is at 35,000, excluding Nepal at 10,000.
Applicants are urged to check the USCIS website for more updates.