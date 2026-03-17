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US April 2026 visa bulletin in out: See latest green card priority dates

Visa bulletin for April 2026 shows movement in F2A category

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 17, 2026

US April 2026 visa bulletin in out: See latest green card priority dates
US April 2026 visa bulletin in out: See latest green card priority dates 

The U.S. Department of State has issued the much-anticipated visa bulletin for April 2026.

The update lists critical updates on priority dates for family-sponsored and employment-based green card applicants.

Additionally, the bulletin consists of the “final action dates” along with “dates for filing applications” that assess when immigrants can move forward with their visa processes.

Family-sponsored preferences

A steady movement is seen in family-based categories, with the following dates now being processed. Applicants whose priority dates are earlier than those listed below may finally receive their green card. 

Category Description Global (Except listed) China India Mexico Phillipines
F1 Unmarried Sons/ Daughters of U.S. Citizens May 1, 2017 May 1, 2017 May 1, 2017 February 15, 2007 May 1, 2013
F2A Spouses/ Children of permanent residence February 1, 2024 February 1, 2024 February 1, 2024 February 1, 2023 February 1, 2024
F2B Unmarried Adult Children of Permanent Residents May 22, 2017 May 22, 2017 May 22, 2017 February 09, 2015 April 08, 2013
F3 Married Children of U.S. Citizens December 22, 2011 December 22, 2011 December 22, 2011 May 1, 2001 July 1, 2005
F4 Siblings of Adult U.S. Citizens Jun 08, 2008 Jun 08, 2008 November 01, 2006 April 08, 2001 February 01, 2007

Employment-based preferences

In the employment category, the first priority (EB-1) remains for most countries, although China and India are capped at April 1, 2023. 

Category Description Global (Except listed) China  India Mexico Phillipines
1st Priority workers C 01APR23 01APR23 C C
2nd  Advanced Degree Professionals C 01SEPT21 15JUL14 C C
3rd Skilled Workers/ Professionals 01JUN24 15JUN21 15NOV13 01JUN24 01AUG23
Other Workers Unskilled workers 01NOV21 01FEB19 15NOV13 01NOV21 01NOV21
4th Special Immigrants 15JUL22 15JUL22 15JUL22 15JUL22 15JUL22
5th (Unreserved) Immigrant Investors C 01SEPT16 01MAY22 C C

A "C" means the category is current and visas are immediately available. 

Diversity Visa Program

For the DV-2026 diversity program, the visa bulletin for April 2026 provided the regional cut-off numbers. Africa stands at 55,000, with specific exceptions for Algeria (37,000) and Egypt (30,000). Asia is at 35,000, excluding Nepal at 10,000. 

Applicants are urged to check the USCIS website for more updates. 

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