US April 2026 visa bulletin in out: See latest green card priority dates

The U.S. Department of State has issued the much-anticipated visa bulletin for April 2026.

The update lists critical updates on priority dates for family-sponsored and employment-based green card applicants.

Additionally, the bulletin consists of the “final action dates” along with “dates for filing applications” that assess when immigrants can move forward with their visa processes.

Family-sponsored preferences

A steady movement is seen in family-based categories, with the following dates now being processed. Applicants whose priority dates are earlier than those listed below may finally receive their green card.