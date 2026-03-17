Kiki Shepard, longtime face of 'Showtime at the Apollo' passes away aged 74

Kiki Shepard, the legendary co-host of the long-running show Showtime at the Apollo, died at age 74.

The late Shepard’s rep. LaShirl Smith revealed that she suffered a massive cardiac arrest in LA on Monday, March 16, 2026.

Shepard became a household name during her long run on Showtime at the Apollo, which ran from 1987 to 2002, co-hosted by Steve Harvey.

The show gave a platform to young talent at the famous Harlem theater.

Who was Kiki Shepard?

Kiki Shepard was born in Tyler, Texas, in July 1951, went to Emmett Scott High School and later enrolled at Howard University.

During her stay at Howard, Shepard onboarded as a charter member of the D.C. Repertory Dance Company.

In 1976, Shepard made a debut performance at New York’s Delacourt Summer Shakesperian Festival.

Shepard, during her 15-year run at Showtime at the Apollo, co-hosted the show alongside a carousel of hosts, which included Steve Harvey, Sinbad, Mark Curry, Rudy Rush, and Rick Aviles.

The show for over 15 years, continued to be produced from Harlem’s iconic Apollo Theatre, featuring live performances from both professional and young musical talents.

Shepard was given the title of 'Apollo Queen of Fashion' during her stint as the show host.

Over the course of her 15-year run on Showtime at the Apollo, Shepard also had repeated appearances in shows like Baywatch and A Different World.

She also appeared in NYPD Blue, Lady Boss, Thunder in Paradise, Baywatch Nights, and Family Laws.

She recently graced the small screen on shows like Highly Favored, Grey’s Anatomy, and Mind Your Business.

On the big screen, she appeared in A Rage in Harlem, Miss Evers’ Boys, Blackjack Christmas, and Dolls of Voodoo.