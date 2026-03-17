Joe Kent resigns: Who is Joseph Kent, why did National Counterterrorism Center chief step down?

Director of the U.S. National Counterterrorism Center, Joe Kent, has resigned over the war with Iran, which, according to him, was started due to pressure from Israel.

Kent was nominated by the U.S. President Donald Trump for the prestigious position in February 2025 and he was confirmed by the Senate on July 30, 2025.

Kent shared his resignation on X (formerly Twitter), writing: “I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby.”

He thanked the U.S. president and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard for giving him the opportunity to serve the American people.

In his resignation letter, Kent reminded Trump of his previous views regarding wars in the Middle East, saying, until 2025 you understood that wars were “a trap and robbed America of the precious lives of our patriots and depleted the wealth and prosperity of our nation.”

He blamed Israel and its lobby groups in America for undermining Trump’s America First platform and encouraging a war with Iran.

Kent is a war veteran, who has been deployed to combat zones 11 times.

He said: “I lost my beloved wife Shannon to a war manufactured by Israel,” adding, “I cannot support sending the next generation off to fight.”

Popular social media personality Candace Owens welcomed Kent’s decision and described him as an “American hero, patriot, and veteran.”

Trump has yet to react to Kent’s resignation.