Xbox store update accidentally leaks GTA 6 timeline? Here’s what fans found

The Grand Theft Auto (GTA) VI fans are buzzing with the latest update on the game release, which they dig in themselves.

Fans found a series of subtle online changes and industry rumours that suggest that major news is about to drop from Rockstar Games.

The latest wave of speculations was sparked by eagle-eyed fans who spotted a small but major update on the official Xbox store page for GTA 6.

A Reddit user spotted the addition of a new “terms of transaction” link, which reflects that backend preparations are underway for pre-orders.

This has led to widespread discussion among fans, with experts predicting that GTA VI pre-orders can open as soon as April or May.

The timeline is also supported by Rockstar’s previous communication patterns. The studio usually announces weekly events for GTA Online, but has published a schedule covering the next three weeks, leaving a noticeable gap.

Experts consider it the company “clearing its schedule” to make way for a significant GTA 6 announcement before the end of March.

Despite the recent speculations, some fans still reaffirmed that the game’s release remains on track for November 19, 2026. The marketing campaign is expected to start this summer.