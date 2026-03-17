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France signals conditional support for Strait of Hormuz security mission

Oil prices in global markets have surged past $100 per barrel

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 17, 2026

France signals conditional support for Strait of Hormuz security mission
France signals conditional support for Strait of Hormuz security mission

French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed readiness to join the U.S. President Donald Trump’s naval mission once the situation calms.

However, he rejected Trump’s demand for immediate military action to reopen the key oil route.

Macron cited ongoing U.S.-Israel war against Iran to rule out French military intervention “to open or liberate the Strait of Hormuz.”

Earlier, U.S. president warned the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) countries and allies of severe consequences if they do not join the U.S. naval campaign to open the Strait of Hormuz, which has been closed by Iran.

Macron said: “We are not a party to the conflict,” adding that France may join an international effort to secure maritime traffic once the heart of bombardment has seized.

He added, “We are ready, with other nations, to take responsibility for an escort system.”

Following the U.S. and Israeli joint airstrikes on Iran, the Islamic Republic announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow passage through which 20 percent of the world's oil supply passes.

The moves sent shockwaves through the global oil market, with prices surging above $100 per barrel.

Iran claims it only blocked the passage for U.S. and Israeli ships; however, most tankers have avoided the route due to drone and missile attack threats. 

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