Why is X not working? Social media platform suffers widespread outage across United States

Social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) was hit by a widespread outage on Wednesday morning (March 18).

These left thousands of users unable to access the app, website, or timeline, according to user reports.

As reported on Downdetector, the website that tracks service outages based on user reports, there was a notable surge in reported issues around 8 a.m. PT. Within 11:05 a.m. ET, there were over 14,000 reports of issues with X.

According to user reports, both the mobile app and browser versions were disrupted. Pages failed to load, and tweets couldn’t be displayed properly.

The initial reports of the outage started coming out during peak morning hours in the U.S.

X, previously known as Twitter and based in San Francisco before moving to Austin, Texas, in 2024, has yet to make an official statement about the outage.

The official status page of the microblogging service had no updates as of the publication of this article.

There are no details about what caused the disruption or which specific feature was affected.