Team USA cruises in Flag Football Classic despite Brady's standout performance

The first installment of the Flag Football Classic was played on Saturday, March 21, 206 in Los Angeles.

Before the matchup, there was buzz everywhere that NFL players would crush Team USA if ever they got a chance to come face-to-face.

It has since then become a sticking point as both groups want to represent the U.S. at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, where flag football will make its debut as an event.

On Saturday, first showdown of the day was played out between Team USA and the Wildcats, a game that Team USA convincingly won by 39-14. After defeating Wilcats, Team USA next confronted Founders, topping them on the scoreboard by 43-16.

Tom Brady shines at Flag Football Classic like a true GOAT of the game before Team USA shows a dominating performance.

Brady fired a perfect touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs in the corner of the end zone in his first game action in more than 1,000 days, he delivered on opening day.

The 48-year-old, seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady was truly the star of the night.

In the final, Team USA got a rematch with the Wildcats, which Team USA won by 24-14.

Despite pre-tournament buzz that NFL players would be too much for Team USA, they swept all three games with a combined score of 106-44.

The event was earlier scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia in Riyadh, but amid the shadows of war with Iran, it was moved to BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

For the unversed, Flag football is an offshoot of American football where, instead of tackling opponents to the ground, players pull a flag (or a strip of cloth) attached to a belt worn by the ball carrier to stop the play.