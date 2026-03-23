Pakistan Day: The day a dream became a nation

Soldiers march past during a Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad. —AFP/File

History occasionally pauses at certain moments and asks a nation a defining question: Do you dare to imagine a future different from your present? For the Muslims of South Asia, that defining moment arrived on 23 March 1940, when thousands gathered at Minto Park in Lahore under the banner of the All-India Muslim League and the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

What emerged from that gathering was not merely a political resolution. It was a declaration of civilisational confidence. It was the moment when a dispersed and often marginalised community articulated a bold aspiration: the right to live with dignity, security, and self-determination.

At the time, the idea seemed impossible. Even many sympathetic observers dismissed it as political fantasy. Critics ridiculed Jinnah for demanding a separate homeland for Muslims of the subcontinent. They called him unrealistic—even “out of his mind”—for proposing what they believed could never be achieved.

Yet history repeatedly shows that what appears impossible in one generation becomes inevitable in the next when guided by clarity of purpose and steadfast leadership.

The Lahore Resolution of 1940 transformed the destiny of millions. Within just seven years, the dream of Pakistan became reality. The demand for Pakistan did not emerge overnight. It was rooted in a deeper intellectual and philosophical movement that had begun decades earlier. The intellectual foundations of the idea were laid most powerfully by Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the poet-philosopher who envisioned a political space where Muslims could organise their collective life in accordance with their values, culture, and historical identity.

Iqbal understood that Muslims of the subcontinent were not merely a religious community but a distinct civilisation shaped by centuries of shared history, intellectual traditions, and cultural expression. In his famous Allahabad Address of 1930, Iqbal articulated the idea that Muslim-majority regions of the subcontinent should be consolidated into a political entity where Muslims could freely develop their social and cultural institutions. His argument was not rooted in hostility toward others; it was rooted in the principle that large civilisational communities require political arrangements that safeguard their identity and autonomy.

Iqbal’s vision needed a political strategist capable of translating philosophy into constitutional struggle. At that time, Muhammad Ali Jinnah had withdrawn from the turbulent politics of the subcontinent and was practicing law in London. Iqbal recognised in Jinnah the one leader who possessed the integrity, legal acumen, and political resolve necessary to lead the Muslim cause. Through persistent correspondence and persuasion, he urged Jinnah to return to India and assume leadership of the Muslim League.

History owes an immense debt to that decision. When Jinnah returned, he brought with him not only political experience but also a disciplined approach to constitutional struggle. His leadership transformed the Muslim League from a limited political organisation into a mass movement representing the aspirations of millions.

Pakistan’s demand was rooted in the concept that Muslims constituted a distinct nation with their own culture, identity, historical traditions, and worldview. But this concept carried a deeper implication that is sometimes overlooked. The movement for Pakistan was not merely about majority rule. It was also about the insecurity that minorities can feel in a political system dominated by another community. Muslims in many parts of British India feared political marginalisation in a future democratic system where a permanent numerical majority could shape policies without adequately safeguarding minority interests.

The demand for Pakistan therefore reflected a fundamental principle: a community that feels insecure in a majoritarian political structure seeks the right to shape its own destiny. However, embedded within this demand was an equally important moral commitment. If Muslims had sought Pakistan because they feared discrimination in a united India, then Pakistan itself had to ensure that no minority within its borders would ever face discrimination.

The dream of Pakistan therefore contained two parallel ideals:

Self-realisation of Muslim identity, and

Guarantee of dignity and protection for all minorities.

Quaid-e-Azam articulated this principle clearly in his historic address to Pakistan’s Constituent Assembly on 11 August 1947, when he declared that citizens were free to belong to any religion or caste and that the business of the state was not to discriminate among them.

The Pakistan Movement thus combined the aspiration for Muslim self-determination with a commitment to pluralism and justice.

The speed with which Pakistan emerged as a sovereign state through democratic struggle remains one of the most remarkable political transformations of the twentieth century. From the Lahore Resolution in 1940 to independence in 1947, only seven years passed. During that brief period, Jinnah had to confront multiple challenges. He faced opposition from the Indian National Congress, which strongly resisted the idea of partition. He confronted scepticism from British authorities who initially believed the Muslim League’s demand was negotiable or temporary. Even within Muslim politics there were doubts about whether such a transformation was feasible.

Yet Jinnah’s leadership combined clarity, constitutionalism, and unwavering determination. He negotiated relentlessly, built consensus among diverse Muslim communities, and ensured that the demand for Pakistan was articulated with legal precision and political discipline.

One remarkable dimension of this struggle was Jinnah’s personal condition. During the final years of the independence movement, he was battling severe illness. His tuberculosis was kept secret from the public, known only to a very small circle including his physician and close associates. This secret remained one of the most carefully guarded facts of twentieth-century politics. Years later, Lord Mountbatten acknowledged to the authors of Freedom at Midnight that if the British leadership had known about Jinnah’s terminal illness, they might have delayed the transfer of power until after his death—potentially altering the course of history. Such was the fragile window through which Pakistan emerged.

The creation of Pakistan therefore stands not only as a triumph of political negotiation but also as a testament to extraordinary leadership and determination of Quaid e Azam.

Many nations are formed through geography, ethnicity, or historical continuity. Pakistan was different. Pakistan was born from an idea. It was the manifestation of a collective dream—an aspiration shared by millions who believed that their future required a political system aligned with their cultural and civilisational identity.

This ideological foundation gives Pakistan a unique character among modern nation-states. And like all dreams, it requires continuous renewal. The dream does not end with the creation of a state; it evolves with each generation’s efforts to realise its promises.

Today, as we commemorate Pakistan Day, we must ask ourselves an honest question: How far have we progressed in fulfilling that dream Pakistan has faced many challenges over the decades—political instability, economic crises, security threats, and institutional weaknesses. Yet despite these setbacks, the dream that inspired the creation of Pakistan remains alive.

The resilience of our nation reflects the enduring power of the ideals articulated in Lahore in 1940. Today, Pakistan stands at another pivotal moment in its journey. The global geopolitical, geo-economic and technological landscapes are transforming rapidly. Nations that adapt and innovate are advancing; those that remain trapped in outdated models risk falling behind.

For Pakistan, the path forward lies in revitalising the spirit that created the country in the first place: a belief in possibility, a commitment to collective effort, and a vision of national progress. This is the spirit behind URAAN Pakistan, a national development agenda designed to accelerate our economic transformation and place Pakistan on a trajectory toward becoming a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2035 and a three-trillion-dollar economy by 2047, when the nation celebrates its centennial.

Our own history provides the strongest inspiration. If we could create a nation out of nothing in just seven years—from 1940 to 1947—then envisioning Pakistan as a trillion-dollar economy within the next decade is far from impossible. Today we possess what our founding generation did not: a sovereign state, vast natural resources, established institutions, and above all the immense talent and energy of our people—particularly our youth. With these assets, the journey toward economic transformation is not harder; it is significantly easier if guided by clear vision and disciplined implementation.

However, achieving this transformation requires something deeper than economic planning. It requires self-belief as a nation. We must overcome the despondency that sometimes clouds our national discourse. Too often, pessimism and cynicism dominate our conversations about Pakistan’s future. Nations cannot rise if they lose confidence in themselves.

The generation that created Pakistan did not succumb to despair when the dream seemed unattainable. They believed in their collective strength and refused to accept the limits imposed by sceptics. Today we must revive that same spirit. We must shun the voices of cynicism and hate that divide our society. Progress is impossible in an environment where mistrust and polarisation weaken the national fabric. The energy of our society must be directed toward building, not tearing down.

Pakistan’s strength lies in its diversity—of regions, cultures, languages, and communities. When this diversity is united by a shared national purpose, it becomes a powerful engine for progress. URAAN Pakistan seeks to unlock the potential of our youth, strengthen our economic foundations, and position Pakistan as a competitive and innovative economy in the twenty-first century.

In many ways, this agenda represents the modern expression of the same dream that inspired the Pakistan Movement. Quaid-e-Azam summarised the path to success in three simple yet profound words: Unity, Faith, and Discipline.

These principles remain as relevant today as they were during the independence struggle. Unity transforms individual talents into collective strength. When a nation is united around a shared purpose, the synergy created by cooperation multiplies the impact of every citizen’s contribution. Faith provides confidence in our collective ability to overcome obstacles. It is rooted in the concept of Khudi articulated by Allama Iqbal—the belief that individuals and nations can shape their destiny through self-awareness and determination. Discipline ensures that aspirations translate into tangible results. Without discipline, even the most inspiring visions remain unrealised. For Pakistan to achieve its development goals, these principles must guide our national conduct.

As we reflect on our future, it is also important to recognise that development strategies cannot simply be imported from other contexts. For decades, many developing countries—including Pakistan—have attempted to replicate economic and political models developed in the West during the twentieth century. While these frameworks have provided useful insights, they cannot fully address the local and twenty-first-century societies complexities.

Indeed, many Western political and economic theories themselves are now being questioned within their own societies. The world is entering a new era shaped by technological disruption, demographic change, climate challenges, and shifting geopolitical realities.

Pakistan must therefore craft its own model of development and governance, grounded in our national ethos, social dynamics, and economic realities. Such a model must combine innovation with inclusivity, growth with social justice, and modern technology with cultural authenticity. It must also ensure that democratic governance becomes an enabler of economic development rather than a source of disruption and chaos. Freedom of expression and association are essential pillars of democracy, but they must be exercised with responsibility and respect for the rule of law so that they do not degenerate into anarchy, misinformation, and toxic polarisation. The World Economic Forum has recently identified misinformation and societal polarisation among the top global risks facing the world today. Pakistan must therefore nurture a culture of constructive debate and responsible citizenship where democratic freedoms strengthen national unity and policy continuity, allowing the nation to focus its energies on development and prosperity rather than perpetual instability.

We must harness the energy of our youth, empower women, promote knowledge and entrepreneurship, and ensure that development reaches every region and community. This requires continuity of policies, political stability, and a shared commitment to reforms that strengthen our institutions and economy.

Pakistan Day is not merely a commemoration of a historic resolution. It is a reminder of what a nation can achieve when it believes in a shared vision. In 1940, the idea of Pakistan seemed unattainable. Yet millions believed in it strongly enough to transform it into reality. Today, we must summon the same courage and imagination.

The future of Pakistan will not be determined by external forces alone. It will be shaped by the choices we make as a nation—our commitment to unity, our faith in our capabilities, and our discipline in pursuing progress. If we learn from the lessons of our history and channel the spirit that animated the Pakistan Movement, there is every reason to believe that the coming decades can become a new era of national renewal.

The dream that began in Lahore in 1940 still lives. It lives in the aspirations of our youth. It lives in the resilience of our people. And it lives in our determination to build a Pakistan that reflects the ideals of justice, opportunity, and dignity for all.

On this Pakistan Day, let us renew our pledge to transform that dream into a future worthy of the vision of Iqbal and the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. For nations, like individuals, ultimately become what they believe they can be.



The writer is the federal minister for planning, development, and special initiatives. He tweets/posts @betterpakistan and can be reached at: [email protected]

Disclaimer: The viewpoints expressed in this piece are the writer's own and don't necessarily reflect Geo.tv's editorial policy.

Originally published in The News